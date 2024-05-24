'Craven' ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells sobs again as she is accused of 'talking rubbish' about role in scandal

24 May 2024, 10:25 | Updated: 24 May 2024, 12:24

Paula Vennells has broken down in tears again
Paula Vennells has broken down in tears again. Picture: Alamy/Horizon inquiry

By Kit Heren

Paula Vennells has broken down in tears again at the Horizon inquiry, as she was told her claim that she only wanted the best for the Post Office was "absolute rubbish".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Vennells, who is giving evidence for the third day, said she "loved the Post Office" before starting to cry again. The former Post Office boss' first day of giving evidence was also punctuated by tearful episodes.

Ms Vennells, who was chief executive of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019, is being questioned by victims' lawyers on her final day of giving evidence to the inquiry.

The inquiry is looking into how between 1999 and 2015, hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted after the faulty Horizon accounting system showed money was missing from Post Office branch accounts.

Fighting through the tears on Friday, Ms Vennells said: "I worked as hard as I possibly could to deliver the best Post Office for the UK."

Read more: Emails of Post Office boss Paula Vennells show she decided against review to avoid 'front-page news'

Read more: Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells breaks down during Horizon scandal grilling as she apologises to subpostmasters

Paula Vennells
Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

She added: "What I failed to do, and I have made this clear previously, is I did not recognise the imbalance of power between the institution and the individual and I let these people down."

Ms Vennells admitted that governance and data management should have been better. "I am very sorry that I was not able to find out what the inquiry has found out," she said.

"My only motivation was for the best for the Post Office and for the hundreds of postmasters that I met, and I regret deeply that I let these people down."

But Sam Stein KC, a lawyer for the victims, said she was talking "absolute rubbish".

Paula Vennells
Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

Ms Vennells also denied leading the Post Office through deception.

Edward Henry KC, on behalf of a number of sub-postmasters, said earlier: "This is how you led, Ms Vennells. You led through deception, manipulation and word weaving the reality you wanted in place."

Ms Vennells said: "That is not the case Mr Henry. I worked in a very straightforward way." She added: "I did not work under deception.

"I was trying to address a culture in the organisation which I had found to be command and control where people couldn't speak their minds and they couldn't speak up.

"I was trying to encourage people to work in that way. I did not deal in deception."

Speaking earlier in the day, Ms Vennells also admitted she "made mistakes" and "made the wrong calls" during her tenure.

Under fierce questioning by lawyer Mr Henry she admitted that the fate of Lee Castleton, a sub-postmaster who was made bankrupt, was "completely unacceptable".

She added: "It was wrong... I completely agree with that, and what happened to Mr Castleton is unforgivable."

Asked if the Post Office had ground used public money to "crush" Mr Castleton and "grind him into the dirt", she said: "I agree with what you're saying."

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells arriving to give evidence on her third day at the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House, central London. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2024.
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells arriving to give evidence on her third day at the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House, central London. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Asked by Mr Henry if the Post Office had "always taken the wrong path", Ms Vennells said: "It was an extraordinary complex undertaking, and the Post Office and I didn't always take the right path."

Mr Henry replied: "Ms Vennells, that's humbug. You preach compassion but you don't practise it."

Ms Vennells said: "It was an extraordinarily complex undertaking and the Post Office and I didn't always take the right path, I'm very clear about that."

Postmaster: People are still waiting for justice

Mr Henry went on: "You exercised power with no thought of the consequences of your actions despite those consequences staring you in the face?"

Ms Vennells replied: "The scheme was set up and for the time that I worked on that I believed... that we were doing the right things and clearly that was not always the case. We did look at the consequences."

She added: "I understand your point that there are no words that I can find today that will make the sorrow and what people have gone through any better."

Mr Henry also told her: "I suggest to you that you still continue to live in a cloud of denial and it persists even to today because you have given in 750-odd pages (of a witness statement) a craven, self-serving account haven’t you? ‘I didn’t know, nobody told me, I can’t remember, I was not shown this, I relied on the lawyers’."

All sub-postmasters who had their convictions overturned by the Post Office Offences Bill will be in line for compensation payments and have their names cleared.

The Post Office Offences Bill will receive royal assent on Friday.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

Mr Henry continued: "Well, you are responsible for your own downfall, aren't you?"

She replied: "From when the Court of Appeal passed its judgment, I lost all the employment that I had, and since that time, I have only worked on this inquiry.

"It has been really important to me to do what I didn't, or was unable to do at the time I was chief executive - and I have worked for three years and prioritised this above anything else - for the past year it has probably been a full-time job.

"I have avoided talking to the press, perhaps to my own detriment, because all the way through, I have put this first and I was not working alone on this.

"I cannot think that any of the major decisions I took by myself in isolation of anybody."

She added: "I did my best through this. And it wasn't good enough, and that is a regret I carry with me."

Paula Vennells
Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

Mr Henry continued: "I suggest to you that you still continue to live in a cloud of denial and it persists even to today because you have given in 750-odd pages (of a witness statement) a craven, self-serving account, haven't you? 'I didn't know, nobody told me, I can't remember, I was not shown this, I relied on the lawyers'."

Ms Vennells replied: "I have tried to do this to the very best of my ability. I have taken ... all of the questions I was asked. I have answered them honestly, no matter how difficult or how embarrassing or how wrong I was at the time. I don't believe I could have worked harder for this."

Mr Henry went on: "What I'm going to suggest to you is that whatever you did was deliberate, considered and calculated. No one deceived you, no one misled you. You set the agenda and the tone for the business."

Paula Vennells
Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

Ms Vennells responded: "I was the chief executive, I did not set the agenda for the work of the scheme and the way the legal and the IT parts of it worked.

"I had to rely on those colleagues who were experts and I had no reason not to take the advice that I was given. I accept I was chief executive and, as I have said, as a chief executive you have ultimate accountability and that is simply fact.

"You are not responsible for everything that happens underneath you. You have to rely on the advice of internal and external experts and that is what I did and I was not working alone on this."

She added: "I did my very best through this, and it wasn't good enough, and that is a regret I carry with me."

Members of the Justice For Subpostmaster Alliance (JFSA) protest outside Aldwych House in central London where the inquiry is taking place
Members of the Justice For Subpostmaster Alliance (JFSA) protest outside Aldwych House in central London where the inquiry is taking place. Picture: Alamy

On the second day of giving evidence on Thursday, it emerged that Ms Vennells had decided against a review that would have exposed the Post Office scandal over a decade ago after being advised it would be "front-page news".

Ms Vennells confirmed a “lost decade” for those prosecuted could have been avoided by different decision-making.

A set of emails between the former boss and her head of communications, Mark Davies discussing a potential review of cases showed Ms Vennells saying the “most urgent” objective was to “manage the media”.

At the time of the decision not to launch the review in July 2013, Ms Vennells knew that Gareth Jenkins, an engineer at Fujitsu who designed the Horizon system, had withheld information from court about bugs in the network.

The public inquiry saw the emails exchanged between Ms Vennells and Mr Davies after she had received a critical independent report by Second Sight, a fraud investigation firm, into the claims of Post Office branch operators.

Vennells emailed several executives questioning why there would not be a full historical review of about 500 cases of operators accused of false accounting.

David Lammy caller annoyed annoyance Paula Vennells hasn't faced more repercussions

Mr Davies responded expressing concerns that such a move would “fuel the story” beyond the “usual suspects” who had been reporting on potentially unsafe convictions.

He said: “If we say publicly that we will look at past cases … whether from recent history or going further back, we will open this up very significantly into front-page news. In media terms it becomes mainstream, very high-profile.”

Ms Vennells responded: “You are right to call this out. And I will take your steer, no issue.”

On the first day, Ms Vennells burst into tears as she was asked why she told MPs that every prosecution involving Horizon had worked out in the Post Office's favour, despite evidence to the contrary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak will bring in mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds in a dramatic policy announcement.

Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

France New Caledonia

Pro-independence leader in New Caledonia calls for resistance against France

India Fire

Four children among at least 27 dead in fire at amusement park in western India

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 16: Grayson Murray hits a tee shot on No. 5 during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 16, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.(Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30 after withdrawing from tournament through illness

Italy G7 Finance Ministers

G7 moves towards agreement on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Nicki Minaj has been arrested on suspicion on carrying drugs at Amsterdam Airport throwing her show at the troubled Co-Op Live Arena tonight into turmoil.

Nicki Minaj arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs in Amsterdam as singer cancels Manchester show

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors accuse Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer of violating conduct rules

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony

Sex worker drama Anora wins the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

RAF pilot dead in Spitfire airshow crash as politicians and royals pay tribute to unnamed airman

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony

Cannes Film Festival draws to close as stars arrive for Palme d’Or presentation

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky says Ukraine has taken back control in areas of Kharkiv region

A Spitfire has crashed in a field in Lincolnshire, at a Battle of Britain airshow, police report.

Spitfire crashes in Lincolnshire field during horror at Battle of Britain airshow

40-year-old Dan Peterson

Family of British man missing on Mount Everest launch fundraising appeal for search in Nepal

The couple have announced they are going to divorce

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

Michael Gove made the announcement on Friday evening

Michael Gove not standing for re-election is 'very significant', says Starmer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death on beach in Bournemouth
A cold snap is on the way

Cold snap on the way could see temperatures in parts of the country drop below freezing

Small boat crossings are at record levels

More than 10,000 migrants thought to have arrived in UK so far this year after crossing Channel
Israeli offensive

Egypt agrees to send aid trucks through Israeli crossing to Gaza

Japanese cat shrine

Shrine honours cats on Japanese island where felines outnumber humans

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin previously pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin to stand trial after US judge denies bid to dismiss charge of involuntary manslaughter against actor
Avocado

Guac-jackers steal 40 tonnes of avocados

Andy Street could run for a safe MP seat in Birmingham

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street could run for safe MP seat in Birmingham

Papua New Guinea Landslide

Emergency convoy takes aid to survivors of Papua New Guinea landslide

The child fell from the upper floor of a flat on Hotspur Street, Kennington

Child dies after falling from block of flats in south London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen
Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'
Prince William hosted a garden party on behalf of his father King Charles

Prince William hosts rain-soaked Buckingham Palace garden party in absence of King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit