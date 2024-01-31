Gap-year students should be paid to go to military boot camp, says General who called for ‘citizens army’

It comes after the Army chief General Patrick Sanders called for a 'citizen army'. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Gap-year students or those waiting to go to university should be paid to take part in military boot camp, the Army chief has suggested.

The suggestion was made by General Sir Patrick Sanders as he draws up plans to build a “citizen army” in the event of the UK going to war.

It would involve young Brits waiting to go to university being sent to a month-long summer boot camp to show them what it is like to serve in the army.

It is hoped the intensive camp would encourage Brits to join the reserves afterwards.

The idea was suggested by Sir Patrick during a meeting with those at the Ministry of Defence, The Times reports.

The army chief has warned the UK's army is too small. Picture: Getty

Another idea suggested at the brainstorming session was to encourage regular troops who leave the army to train at least one day a year to keep their skills sharp.

The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, does have the power to call up former troops if war breaks out - provided they left in the last 18 years or are younger than 55.

A similar rule applies to those in the Royal Navy who have left in the last six years.

Last week, Sir Patrick sparked a conversation about conscription in the UK after he suggested the British army is currently too small to fight a war.

He warned the Government of the need to "mobilise" the public if the UK goes to war, with Russia being the most likely aggressor.

Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, speaks to Chief of the General Staff General Patrick Sanders. Picture: Alamy

Sir Patrick also suggested the Army should have a larger army of 120,000 within three years, which should include regular soldiers, reserves and former military personnel who could be called upon.

Around half a million people in total would be needed, according to his estimations to build up a 'citizen army'.

It follows a warning by a senior Nato official that the West faces all-out war with Russia within 20 years.

Adml Bauer, the chairman of NATO's military committee, said: "We have to realise it’s not a given that we are in peace. And that’s why we [Nato forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia.

"But the discussion is much wider. It is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role."