Ex-colleague of murdered PC Yvonne Fletcher to launch private prosecution of suspect 40 years after her death

17 April 2024, 17:16

Murdered PC Yvonne Fletcher's former colleague has launched a campaign to pursue the private prosecution of one of the suspects.
Murdered PC Yvonne Fletcher's former colleague has launched a campaign to pursue the private prosecution of one of the suspects. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The former colleague of murdered police officer Yvonne Fletcher has launched a fundraising campaign to pursue a private prosecution of one of the suspects in her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Yvonne Fletcher was shot by a bullet fired from the then Libyan embassy while policing a demonstration against the former Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi on 17 April 1984.

Since then, nobody has been held criminally responsible for her death.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday at St James' Square in London to mark 40 years since the fatal shooting.

Speaking at the event, her former colleague John Murray, who cradled her as she lay dying, vowed to find those responsible as he announced a new campaign to bring a case against key suspect Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk.

Mr Mabrouk was a senior member of the pro-Gaddafi Libyan Revolutionary Committee that ran the embassy at the time.

The new case will include a request for Mr Mabrouk's extradition to the UK to stand trial.

The widow of film producer Michael Winner, who proposed the Police Memorial Trust be erected in PC Fletcher’s memory, said that her husband would have been “moved” by the campaign.

Asked how she thought her husband would have found the rebooted campaign, Ms Winner told LBC: “Extremely moved, he was terribly, terribly moved.

Read more: Shannon Matthews' kidnapper Michael Donovan 'dies of cancer' 16 years after hiding schoolgirl in his bed for 3 weeks

Read more: Police apologise for failings in investigation into 1986 Babes in the Wood murders of Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows

Geraldine Winner said her husband Michael Winner would have been 'moved' by the campaign.
Geraldine Winner said her husband Michael Winner would have been 'moved' by the campaign. Picture: LBC
A memorial service was held for the 40th anniversary of the death of PC Yvonne Fletcher.
A memorial service was held for the 40th anniversary of the death of PC Yvonne Fletcher. Picture: Alamy

“He realised that it needed somebody of his calibre and force of character to get the thing moving and he did. And in the end he got the memorial put up thanks to his force of character.

“Took him 10 years but he got it put there, and it’s now there, the National Police Memorial.”

In 2021, Mr Murray won a civil action at the High Court in London against Mr Mabrouk.

In the ruling, High Court judge Mr Justice Martin Spencer said that Mr Mabrouk, who denied any wrongdoing, "clearly assisted in the commission of the shooting" and was jointly liable with the unknown gunmen.

Mr Mabrouk was arrested in 2015 in connection with PC Fletcher's death but two years later the Metropolitan Police said that, while detectives could identify those responsible, charges could not be brought as key evidence had been kept secret to protect national security.

John Murray announced he was launching the private prosecution.
John Murray announced he was launching the private prosecution. Picture: Alamy

Mr Murray, who has campaigned for decades to find "justice" for his friend, said: "The terrorist murder of Yvonne Fletcher 40 years ago on the 17 April 1984 was one of the worst atrocities executed by Gadaffi.

"To this very day the quest for justice for Yvonne continues and although we have had historic victories in both the High Court and Appeal court, the man who allegedly orchestrated Yvonne's murder continues to live freely.

"If the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) cannot or will not proceed with criminal charges, the only option available is to embark on our own legal action in the criminal courts."

Speaking at the memorial on Wednesday, Mr Murray said: "I will take a private criminal prosecution against Saleh Mabrouk. I will see him in a criminal court.

"Justice is what we will get for a fallen colleague because we will never and can never forget her.”

He urged people to donate to his crowdfunding appeal to pay for the prosecution.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes have poured in for a father and son who died in a house fire on Saturday.

‘Our very own superhero’: Tributes pour in for ‘devoted daddy’ after he died trying to save son, 4, from Wigan house fire
Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich speaks to the media at a news conference regarding an investigation into the theft of gold from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, in Brampton, Ontario,

Nine people facing charges over ‘largest gold heist in Canadian history’

Karol G during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, in 2023

2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after controversial move to Spain

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel

Netanyahu brushes off calls for restraint in response to Iran’s attack

La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy

Milan’s La Scala names new director of opera house after months of controversy

Russian soldiers take part in a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

17 killed as Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city

Squatters have taken over Twentieth Century Fox, days after Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White's restaurants were also arrested

Now squatters take over London film HQ after breaking into Ramsay pub and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

Mohammed Abbkr

Paranoid schizophrenic who set fire to two elderly Muslims outside mosques given secure hospital order

A toddler has been left in critical condition after being bitten by a dog.

Toddler in critical condition after being bitten by 'large breed' dog in Cheltenham home

TOWIE stars Joey Essex and Mark Argent have been left stranded in Dubai

TOWIE stars Joey Essex and James Argent stranded in Dubai flash floods as they try to hitchhike in ankle-deep water

Malmo Arena

Protests and terror threat mean tight security at Eurovision Song Contest

Exclusive
Humza Yousaf hit back at the author.

JK Rowling's 'contempt for women' accusation over misogyny law is 'astonishing and illogical', Humza Yousaf tells LBC

Author Sophie Kinsella has revealed she is battling brain cancer

Bestselling Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella reveals she has been diagnosed with aggressive form of brain cancer

Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows

Police apologise for failings in investigation into 1986 Babes in the Wood murders of Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows

A protester uses a loudhailer during a rally in Athens

Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking return of bargaining rights

Some have claimed cloud seeding may be behind recent flooding in Dubai.

Did controversial ‘cloud seeding’ flights cause torrential downpours and huge flooding in Dubai?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mick Donovan kidnapped Shannon Matthews over 15 years ago

Shannon Matthews' kidnapper Michael Donovan 'dies of cancer' 16 years after hiding schoolgirl in his bed for 3 weeks
David Cameron has said it is 'clear' Israel is planning to act

Israel is 'making decision to act', David Cameron says in Jerusalem as he urges Netanyahu not to escalate Iran conflict
Starmer and Sunak went head-to-head in the first post-Easter PMQs session

Starmer accuses Sunak of promising £46bn unfunded tax cut as he taunts PM about Liz Truss’ new book at PMQs
David wrote "50 never looked so good"

'50 and fit!': David Beckham shares never-before-seen photos of Victoria as she celebrates her 50th birthday
A homeless person sleeps near the Eiffel Tower

French police evict hundreds from abandoned Paris warehouse ahead of Olympics

Urgent warning to parents as doctor 'arriving from Bangladesh' advertising 'miracle autism cure'

Urgent warning to parents over doctor 'arriving from Bangladesh' with 'miracle autism cure' as cops launch fraud probe
People wade through floodwater in Peshawar

Death toll from four days of rain in Pakistan rises to 63

Marquess of Queensberry, David Douglas

12th Marquess of Queensberry, 94, uses Judo throw to fend off 6ft mugger who attacked him outside London home
Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, giving evidence to the Business and Trade Committee

Post Office boss cleared of misconduct after investigation into sexism and bullying claims

A Solomon Islander casts his vote

Solomon Islanders vote in election that will shape relations with China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit