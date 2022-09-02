PCSO, 37, charged with filming children in swimming pool changing rooms

Derbyshire Constabulary PCSO Matthew Shaw was charged by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (stock image of police officer). Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

A police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with a series of sexual offences against children, including filming them in swimming pool changing rooms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Shaw, 37, was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police and charged with a total of 29 sexual offences.

Shaw, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, works as a PCSO at Derbyshire Constabulary and has been suspended by the force.

He is alleged to have filmed children in swimming pool changing rooms and has been charged with a number of offences.

These include voyeurism, engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act and possession of indecent images of children.

Shaw is further accused of possession of an extreme pornographic image and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Read more: Elderly couple rushed to hospital after 'home is petrol bombed' as police go house-to-house in arson probe

Nottinghamshire Police, which is leading the investigation, said it executed a warrant on Wednesday.

Shaw was charged on Thursday and was remanded in custody by magistrates on Friday.

Detective Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A significant amount of work has gone into this complex and large-scale investigation which is reflective of Nottinghamshire Police's commitment to robustly pursue those who commit offences of a sexual nature against children.

"We are dedicated to supporting victims of these types of offences and will always do our utmost to seek justice for them.

"We are also working closely with the venues where we believe this filming took place."

Derbyshire's Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Derbyshire Constabulary expects the highest level of standards and professionalism from our officers and staff.

"Should the alleged offences against Matthew Shaw be found proven then they would fall far below those expected of Derbyshire Constabulary employees."

Shaw was remanded into custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 October.