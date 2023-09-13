Shopkeeper denies choking woman he accused of shoplifting after huge protest erupts in Peckham

13 September 2023, 05:37

The Peckham protest
The Peckham protest. Picture: LBC/Instagram

By Will Taylor

A shopkeeper has denied choking a customer after a huge protest broke out in south-east London following footage of him grappling with her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of people showed up for the protest, with placards including "Keep your hands off black women", "Our investment ends here" and "Stop the violence against women".

The clip, which only showed the Peckham Hair and Cosmetics shopkeeper Sohail Sindho wrestling the woman forcefully towards the exit while she struck at him with a shopping basket, was viewed thousands of times online.

In the video, the unnamed woman says: "Get off me, he's trying to strangle me. Get the f*** off me.

"Call the police! Call the police!... This man just strangled me!"

Sindho told Antoine Allen, a reporter: "Choking means like… it looks like I'm choking her. It's not choking - at the moment one hand was at the back. I was like, detaining her."

Other videos showed a woman carrying items towards the exit of the shop, being stopped by a worker and then hitting him repeatedly.

Police later said that the woman was accused of assault and shoplifting, and had been arrested and bailed pending further investigation.

Read more: Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police' after cops aim taser at her

Read more: Missing girl, 13, travelled 180 miles from Barnsley to London party and 'is now in company of older man', as 3 arrested

Man chokes woman during confrontation in Peckham

The woman was black, and many people accused the shopkeeper of racism. Others online praised him for fighting back against the alleged shoplifting. LBC has not been able to contact the shop for comment.

There were some claims on social media that the woman had been trying to return some items to the shop for a refund.

Local community leader Sayce Holmes-Lewis, a founder of an anti-knife crime group, helped organise a protest outside the Rye Lane shop on Tuesday afternoon. The shop was shuttered and the road was closed temporarily.

"What I have to be very clear on is that no one needs to do anything in terms of violent behaviour or anything like that, we turn up here and... we hit them in the pocket," he said.

"That's the only language they understand. I don't need anyone incriminating themselves or doing anything silly."

The Peckham protest
The Peckham protest. Picture: LBC

Representatives from the Forever Family Force (FF Force) were seen at the protest.

The FF Force, a black-uniformed group who say they are "against racism, injustice & inequality" were at the Peckham event there to make sure protesters were "all in check" and "all in order", Mr Holmes-Lewis said.

The Peckham protest
The Peckham protest was attended by the Forever Family Force. Picture: LBC

Some people were heard chanting: "We don't need them, they need we."

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We are aware of a protest outside the shop and officers are in touch with the organisers.

The Peckham protest
The Peckham protest. Picture: LBC

"We appeal for people to remain calm while we carry out a full investigation.:

Addressing the original video, Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, the Met's local policing commander for Southwark, said: "We know people will be concerned about a video circulating online of an incident in a shop.

"Our officers attended on Monday and continue to investigate the full circumstances of what has taken place. The investigation will include reviewing the actions of everyone involved.

"I would like to thank people in our local community for remaining calm and giving us the time to conduct a thorough investigation.

"If you have information that may help us I would urge you to get in touch."

Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday evening: "I know Londoners are concerned by the recent events in a shop in Peckham. I'm in touch with the Met Police and am urgently seeking further information."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Theresa May has criticised Suella Braverman's comments about migrants

'It's not the language I would use': Theresa May slams Suella Braverman over migrant 'invasion' remarks

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un arrives at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for meeting with Putin

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires twin missiles towards sea in latest military aggression

Donald Trump

Prosecutor says ‘fairness’ behind decision to lump Trump in mass criminal trial

Iran Protests

US moves to sanction Iran one year after mass riots

Greg Hands (top right) told LBC on Tuesday the government remains "committed" to the pensions triple lock

Government insists it remains committed to triple lock after Pensions Secretary admits policy is 'unsustainable'

Bernard Looney has resigned with immediate effect

BP boss resigns after admitting he was not 'fully transparent' about relationships with colleagues

Millions of Thais across the rural northeast regularly eat koi pla

Popular Thai dish so dangerous eating it could give you liver cancer

A girl, 2, found in a pond (stock images) in Hampshire near her home has been named as Annabel Mackey

Girl, 2, found dead in Kingsley pond yards from home named - as woman held on suspicion of murder

England and Scotland play a friendly at Hampden Park

England ease to 3-1 victory over Scotland in historic friendly at Hampden Park

The city of Derna in Libya

More than 5,300 people feared dead and 10,000 missing in flood-hit eastern Libya

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

President Joe Biden

McCarthy directs House committee to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Scientists are "extremely excited" by the "tentative" discovery

Scientists 'extremely excited' as Nasa discovers 'tentative evidence' of sign of life on faraway planet

Libya has been devastated by the floods

10,000 feared dead in Libyan floods as storm sweeps city into the sea

Police launch probe after finding secret tunnel linking apartment and court building holding seized drugs and evidence

Police launch probe after discovering secret tunnel linking apartment and court building holding seized drugs and evidence

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

‘Russia expects this war to go on for some time’: North Korea meeting shows Putin ‘playing long game’, ex-MI6 spy says
Phil Spencer returned to filming with Kirstie Allsopp after the death of his parents

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer back to work 3 weeks after parents killed in horror river crash
A baby shark stuck in a work glove

Couple on scuba diving trip rescue baby shark caught in work glove

Simona Halep has been banned for four years

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep banned from tennis for four years for doping

Infowars host Owen Shroyer speaks to reporters outside the E Barrett Prettyman US Federal Courthouse in Washington

Infowars host Owen Shroyer given two months behind bars in US Capitol riot case

This former court house with a jail underneath could be yours for £750 every month

Two-bed flat with prison basement in old courthouse on the market for £750-a-month

Austria Zoo

Female zookeeper killed and husband injured in rhino attack at Austrian zoo

Joe Biden faces an impeachment inquiry

Impeachment inquiry to be opened against Joe Biden as Republicans accuse US president of corruption
Stolen Van Gogh worth €6m recovered in Ikea bag by 'Indiana Jones of the art world’

Stolen Van Gogh worth €6m recovered in Ikea bag by 'Indiana Jones of the art world’

An Airbus A320 of Ural Airlines after an emergency landing near Ubinskoye village, Novosibirsk Region, Russia

Russian passenger plane with hydraulics problem makes emergency landing in field

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit