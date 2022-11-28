Horror as pedestrian stabbed to death in broad daylight in central London street

The scene after the attack. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A pedestrian has been stabbed to death in a street in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two people were caught up in the knife attack on Lilestone Street in Marylebone on Monday afternoon.

One died and the other one was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Read more: 'Lords of Drugs' cocaine 'Super Cartel' busted and Brit 'ringleader' arrested after police raids across Europe and Dubai

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.23pm today (28 November) to reports of a stabbing on Lilestone Street, City of Westminster.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, medics in two fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team leader.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance."We treated two patients at the scene and took one person to a major trauma centre. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person died at the scene."

The Met Police have been contacted for more information.