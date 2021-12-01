Breaking News

Peng Shuai: Women's tennis tournaments cancelled in China over fears for player's safety

1 December 2021, 19:49 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 20:28

There are serious doubt's over Peng's safety and freedom
There are serious doubt's over Peng's safety and freedom. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

All Women's Tennis Association tournaments in China have been suspended over fears for Peng Shuai's safety.

The player had disappeared from public view after she accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault.

The association's chief executive said there are "serious doubts" over the 35-year-old's freedom and safety.

Peng later appeared in a video call in which she said she was safe and well at home in Beijing.

She had also apparently appeared in clips shared by the editor of the state-affiliated Global Times, seemingly showing her "having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant".

The videos have done little to dissuade observers outside of China that she is completely OK.

Read more: Missing tennis player Peng Shuai will make public appearance 'soon', says state media

The Foreign Office called for "verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts" after the restaurant clips, adding that "everyone should be allowed to speak out without fear of repercussions".

Steve Simon, the chief executive of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), raised fears for players and staff after suspending games in China, which may have repercussions ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

"While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation," said Mr Simon.

"The WTA has been clear on what is needed here, and we repeat our call for a full and transparent investigation - without censorship - into Peng Shuai's sexual assault accusation.

"None of this is acceptable nor can it become acceptable. If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded - equality for women - would suffer an immense setback. I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players.

"As a result, and with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fans applauded Ava White during the Merseyside derby

Moment football rivals unite in poignant tribute to Ava White, 12

The footage was obtained by the Jewish Chronicle

Hate crime probe after bus carrying Jewish teenagers ‘spat at’ on Oxford Street

Snow engulfed parts of the UK as Storm Arwen left tens of thousands still without power

Thousands without power after five days: 'If it was London, something would've been done'

A member of the public walks past a shop window wearing a Covid mask in Edinburgh

People turned away from appointments in Scotland booster jab “shambles”

Dr Tedros Adhanom warned countries to take the new variant 'extremely seriously'

WHO: 'Toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing was perfect 'recipe' for new variants

Thousands of homes remain without power in the UK after Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen: How many homes remain without power - and what's being done?

A man was detained after a security breach at Parliament

Man sparks security alert at Parliament and gets tackled by police

A WHO official says Omicron cases have been mild and vaccines still work

Omicron cases 'mild' and vaccines still work: WHO official downplays variant fears

Tributes have been paid after Siobhan Cattigan died aged 26

Tributes paid after Scottish rugby player Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Some supermarkets are not enforcing face mask rules.

Big supermarkets won't enforce face mask use 'to halt abuse of staff'

The BioNTech chief said vaccines will still work against Omicron

'Don't freak out' about Omicron because vaccines will work, BioNTech chief says

Hundreds of thousands fewer referrals for suspected cancer were made by GPs in England during the pandemic

NHS backlog: Up to 740,000 'urgent' referrals for suspected cancer 'missed' during Covid

Boris says 'all guidance was followed' at 'boozy' Tory Christmas party

PM refuses to deny 'boozy' Tory Christmas party took place during lockdown

Storm Arwen struck over the weekend devastating infrastructure

UK weather: Ice warnings issued and more snow set to hit in wake of Storm Arwen

Weather

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will be investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Jacob Rees-Mogg to be investigated by Parliamentary standards watchdog

Boris Johnson heads to PMQs.

Watch again: Johnson faces Starmer at PMQs amid Omicron concerns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Volcano

Volcanic lava threatens church and more homes on Spanish island
Mexico Prison Break

Nine inmates escape after gang rams vehicles into Mexican prison
School Shooting Michigan

Teenager charged over high school shooting that left four dead
Actor Jussie Smollett (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera did not record attack

The European Commission chief has called on countries to introduce a vaccine mandate.

Europe must consider mandatory vaccines, says EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen

EU should consider making Covid-19 jabs mandatory, says von der Leyen
School Shooting Michigan

Fourth student dies after Michigan high school shooting

Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported (Luis Perez Lopez via AP)

New dinosaur species from Chile had a unique slashing tail

People wait for a coronavirus test in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea confirms first five cases of Omicron variant

Firefighters, police officers and railway employees stand on a railway site in Munich, Germany (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Four injured after Second World War bomb explodes at Munich construction site

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch LIVE

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI Member: Medics are 'keeping their fingers crossed' booster jabs will deal with Omicron
Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call
Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP
Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

LBC Political Editor Theo Usherwood gives his view

LBC Views: If Omicron resists the vaccine, Ministers have flexibility to go much further

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police