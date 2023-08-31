New National Service scheme for teenagers backed by Cabinet Minister Penny Mordaunt to 'boost community spirit'

Penny Mordaunt has backed proposals for a new National Service schemes for 16-year-olds. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Penny Mordaunt has backed new plans to introduce a 'Great British National Service' for all teenagers at the age of 16.

The plans would see teenagers take part in a "civic exploration" trip and be required to complete several hours of volunteering each year.

The scheme has been proposed by conservative think-tank Onward, and unlike post-war National Service would not be compulsory.

Mss Mordaunt backed the plans in an interview with the Telegraph today, saying the scheme could foster the "goodwill and community spirit, energy and imagination" of Britain's youth.

The plans would build upon the National Citizens Service established by David Cameron when he was Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

She also posited that such a programme could "promote good mental health and resilience" after several years of education which were blighted by Covid.

The Tory Commons leader told the Telegraph that nothing is 'more rewarding than serving your community and nation.

"No one is more effective at helping others than a willing volunteer. Nothing is more rewarding than serving your community and nation,' she said.

"Many young people are struggling with their mental health, to find purpose, and feel a sense of belonging.

"Stepping forward to help others could be part of the answer. Service can help build the resilience, skills, and pride in their community and country that many need."