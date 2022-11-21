Pensioner and toddler killed after Porsche and Vauxhall collide on motorway

21 November 2022, 10:52

Pensioner and toddler killed after a two-car crash on a motorway near Preston
Pensioner and toddler killed after a two-car crash on a motorway near Preston. Picture: Google

By Chris Samuel

A pensioner and a toddler have died after a Porsche collided with a Vauxhall on a motorway on Saturday.

It is believed the Porsche, driven by the 79-year-old man collided with a Vauxhall Meriva in which the young girl was travelling.

The crash occurred on the on the M6 near Preston in Lancashire, on carriageway between junctions 29 and 28.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.49pm.

The crash forced the motorway to be closed for several hours after the Porsche flipped onto its side before catching fire, while two adult passengers in the Vauxhall Meriva sustained serious injuries.

Sgt Craig Booth from Lancashire Police said: ‘These are very sad and tragic circumstances.

‘This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved, I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific.

‘We want to hear from any witnesses to the collision or those who have dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.’

A statement from National Highways on Saturday said: ‘The M6 in Lancashire is closed southbound between J29 (Preston) and J28 (Leyland) due to a serious collision involving a car which has come to rest on its side and caught fire.

'There is also lanes 2 and 3 closed on the northbound carriageway within J28.

‘All emergency services including Lancashire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also providing assistance with traffic management on scene.

‘All traffic within the closure has now been released. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours for police investigation and clear-up work.’

