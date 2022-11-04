Pensioner 'faces freezing to death' and is surviving on toast as Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare

4 November 2022, 06:51

Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton
Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A neighbour has issued a rallying cry to help a pensioner who ‘may not survive winter’ living in her dilapidated home and eating only toast after her gas was switched off, a shocking sight that lays bare Britain’s cost of living crisis.

Pictures shared online show the cold home of Irene, in Huyton near Liverpool, which she heats using a tiny electric heater.

She has no hot water and can only eat toast cooked in her toaster, after her gas was shut off. The back door is badly damaged and doesn’t close properly, and there are holes in the walls.

The harrowing images of her home were shared by her neighbour James Anderson, who runs a repair company that works to improve the lives of those living in squalid conditions who cannot afford to maintain their properties.

She heats her entire home with a small electric heater
She heats her entire home with a small electric heater. Picture: Social Media

He is calling for tradesmen in the area to rally round and help make Irene’s home liveable.

He posted online: “She may not survive another winter.”

Picturing the tiny electric heater, he wrote: “This is her only form of heating. He gas has been isolated, leaving her without any form of warmth or hot water.

The charity is calling on tradespeople to come and help fix her house
The charity is calling on tradespeople to come and help fix her house. Picture: Social Media

“Irene needs the help of the community and experts.”

With an image of Irene sat next to a piece of toast, he added: “Jam on toast is nice, but not as a set meal.”

Irene's gas was shut off and it is feared she may not survive the winter
Irene's gas was shut off and it is feared she may not survive the winter. Picture: Social Media

He added: “We need quite a lot of help. We need a door fitter, a kitchen fitter, a carpet fitter, plumbers, gas engineers and someone to provide a skip and help clear out the property.

“We also welcome any donations from people that will help with the project.”

Good Samaritans have already flooded the comments with offers of help. One man said: “James, I don't have money but I used to be a plasterer.

“I wouldn't mind digging out my trowel to help with any work she could have done to improve the house.”

Others offered to donate food and cash to help support Irene and Mr Anderson's charity GoFundme has raised over £150,000 to help those in need.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff

Twitter employees 'sacked by email' and logged out of accounts after Elon Musk's takeover

Children as young as nine are running drugs for gangs

Children as young as nine forced to run drugs for gangs as Govt told to treat exploitation 'like terrorism'

Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight to migrant centres

Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right)

David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

A couple walk down the street during a blackout in Kyiv

Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are reportedly planning to increase capital gains tax

Government 'plans raid on landlords and entrepreneurs' to plug £50 billion hole - with 'longest ever recession' looming

PC Rasvinder Agalliu

'Beauty queen police officer' sacked after being arrested for dealing drugs, as police find cannabis farm at former home

Harper with the toilet seat around her head

'I was so relieved!': Mother thanks firefighters who freed toddler after her head got stuck in a toilet seat

Murder victim Adrian Keise

Three arrested on suspicion of murdering man outside Waterloo station

Russia claims Britain was involved in an attack on its warships

Russia claims it has 'evidence' that the UK was involved in attack on its warships

The government could be sued over migrant conditions in Manston

Pressure mounts as government threatened with legal action over 'egregiously defective' migrant conditions

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an alleged rape in Bristol

Urgent manhunt launched after woman 'raped on her way home from Bristol bar' over Halloween weekend

Saffie-Rose Roussos's father has refused to accept an apology from the emergency services

Father of 8-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos refuses to accept apology from emergency services after damning report

Kate took pictures with members of the public on Thursday, including a man who put his arm around her

Man breaks unwritten rule by flinging arm around Kate during Royal visit

Suella Braverman visiting the facilities on Thursday

Suella Braverman 'booed by migrants' after visiting camps in a military helicopter

Justine Roberts, the CEO of forum Mumsnet

'People are going into debt buying basic essential items and not just those on benefits', says the CEO of Mumsnet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maidstone Crown Court has heard details about an alleged assault by former councillor Vaughan Hewett at Medway Maritime Hospital

Ex-mayor told nurse 'I pay your wages' and drove car into her in row over Covid testing queue, court hears
Alan Strank

Man banned from football for three years after making Nazi salute at fans

Christmas dinner could be threatened this year

Christmas dinner could be off the table this year, with turkey prices soaring after bird flu outbreak
Sebastian was murdered by his mother and stepfather

Cruel mother and stepdad who murdered son, 15, after brutal campaign of torture jailed for life
Saffie-Rose Roussos and John Atkinson were victims of the Manchester Arena Bombingd

Two victims of Manchester Arena bomb including Saffie, 8, 'could have been saved' as emergency services slammed
Gene Wilders as Willy wonka

Thief dubbed 'Willy Wonka' after spree of chocolate thefts in North Wales

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation - but mortgage holders are set to suffer as a result

Millions face mortgage misery: What the Bank of England's interest rate rise means for you

Home Office In London

Teenage boy allegedly raped at hotel being used to house refugees

Fr Sean Sheehy delivers controversial homily

Worshippers walk out after Irish priest says same sex relationships are 'mortal sin' and transgenderism is 'lunacy'
The Bank of England hiked rates

Britain faces 'longest recession in history' as Bank of England hikes interest rate 0.75% to 3%

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces
Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit