"People are scared to leave their homes" Giant feral pigs 'out of control' in Scottish Highlands

13 December 2024, 14:04

Hunters have been trying to control the wild animals.
Hunters have been trying to control the wild animals. Picture: Bobby Sanderson and Peter Gibbon (@the_outdoor_gibbon)

By Alan Zycinski

People are scared to leave their homes because of out of control feral pigs in the Scottish Highlands, LBC's been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some of the animals have reportedly grown to the size of small ponies and started tormenting landowners near Loch Ness.

Local farmers believe they're the offspring of boar which escaped from estates in the area several years ago.

They claim thousands are now roaming free and living in woodland along the Great Glen.

Catherine Mclennan - who stays near Drumnadrochit - told LBC: "In this area of the Glen we're looking at thousands of boar.

"Over the last two years we've had nothing but the ground getting dug up. A lot of the winter grazing has been absolutely ruined. It's soul destroying because it all turns into mud.

"Some of the pigs are about the same size as a small pony. Some have gone up to 32 stone.

"I lost two small lambs to them. They were torn to shreds. My friend's whole garden has been dug up by the boar and even his wife won't leave the house.

"A poor lady that was walking her dog, she was surrounded by wild boar. And she thought 'do I just run for it?'. She did, but now that poor lassie doesn't really want to leave her house and everything else.

"It's ridiculous that people can't leave their houses and not be thinking what's going to jump out behind me and attack me. They are out of control. I think the wild boar need to be licensed and there needs to be compensation for farmers that are losing livestock and wild grazing".

Farmers claim thousands are now roaming free and living in woodlands.
Farmers claim thousands are now roaming free and living in woodlands. Picture: Bobby Sanderson, Highland Deer Management

Fergus also stays along the Great Glen where he farms sheep.

He doesn't think the pigs will be able to breach his fencing but warns it would be dangerous if they did.

"They are omnivores, they eat everything and the numbers are amazing, if you go down to the Forest of Dean they're into the thousands.

"They can weigh 80, 90, 100kgs. They can do 20mph cross country, they are big.

"They've also got a very large set of teeth at the front and when they attack they will go for your legs and get the femoral artery, and you will bleed to death very quickly.

"So the people who are actually shooting boar, some of them are wearing forestry trousers because they have the protection".

Read more: England and Scotland learn 2026 World Cup qualifying opponents

Read more: 'Predatory' priest jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping train passenger claiming he was 'affirming' male victim

One of the boars captured on camera.
One of the boars captured on camera. Picture: Bobby Sanderson, Highland Deer Management

Fergus' wife Alison added: "You can see the damage they've done. They get their nose under the turf and roll it up and you end up with these sort of grass sandwiches.

"It worries you because they go through the ancient woodland and reduce the biodiversity. They will take out tubes and roots of plants that don't spread very well, some of the rare beetles as well.

"I think they do have a place here - but in very low numbers."

Bobby Sanderson's a local deer manager with Highland Deer Management and game dealer

He's now also being called in by landowners to manage the feral pigs which he agrees are "out of control".

"They're large hairy pigs with big sharp tusks. We have an average for females of about 70kg and males about 90kg, but there's quite a lot that are way over that.

Land managers are trying to get the number of boar under control.
Land managers are trying to get the number of boar under control. Picture: Bobby Sanderson, Highland Deer Management

"They're all along the Great Glen from Invergarry up to Drumnadrochit on the north side. Although there a few that have made it all the way to Inverness and have disappeared again since then.

"I take at least 50 to 60 myself and that's only selective management on a few pockets of ground.

"They're so widespread it would take a concerted effort of lots of people to even get them back to controllable numbers."

A NatureScot spokesperson said: "In recent decades, breeding populations of non-native feral pigs have become established in Scotland as a result of escapes or illegal releases.

“In Scotland, there are at least four separate breeding populations of feral pigs, located in Lochaber, Dumfries and Galloway, and Ross-shire.

"We estimate the total population in Scotland may have reached the low thousands.

“In Scotland, the primary responsibility for controlling feral pigs lies with individual land managers."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are scrambling to track down the suspects who have vandalised Christmas lights across several villages in Suffolk.

Police launch manhunt for masked thugs after dozens of Christmas lights vandalised

Antony Blinken shaking the hand of Hakan Fidan

Blinken: US and Turkey have ‘broadment agreement’ on what’s next for Syria

Christmas Tree with lights, decorations, and gifts in a window at dusk.

LBC Christmas quiz 2024

Breaking
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35, has been jailed for life.

Predator who raped and killed woman who was unconscious on park bench after night out jailed for life

Tony'c Chocoloney, a Dutch fairtrade chocolate company, is facing backlash after it left a day in its advent calendar without any chocolate.

Children in ‘floods of tears’ after ‘woke’ chocolate brand leaves day in advent calendar empty

Daniel Burke was shot by a 'comrade', the inquest found.

Former British soldier shot dead in Ukraine by man who claimed to be his friend, inquest told

Two US veterans sitting side by side

Veterans gather to mark Battle of the Bulge when last Nazi offensive was halted

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham dropped to ground level "whilst in operation".

Two men arrested after horror Birmingham fairground ride accident left 13 people injured

Syrians celebrating outside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

Thousands gather in Damascus to celebrate the toppling of Assad regime

Wes Streeting has hit out at Ed Miliband

Wes Streeting hits out at Ed Miliband over Labour's failure to stop Assad

Linse was sentenced at Swansea crown court.

Woman who ‘felt like a robot’ as she strangled son, 7, to death given indefinite hospital order

Exclusive
‘The law is really slow in catching up’: Woman fights for justice after friend made deepfake porn of her

‘The law is really slow in catching up’: Woman fights for justice after friend made deepfake porn of her

France's centrist politician Francois Bayrou has been selected as Emmanuel Macron's new Prime Minister.

Francois Bayrou: Who is France’s new Prime Minister?

Volodymyr Zelensky speaking and gesturing with his left hand

Russia ‘terrorising millions’ with latest massive aerial attack, says Zelensky

Francois Bayou and Emmanuel Macron talking

Macron names ally Bayrou as new PM as he aims to restore political stability

Syrians attempt to identify their imprisoned relatives' bodies after fall of Assad regime in Damascus.

Former Syrian military official who oversaw prison charged with torture in US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan, left, has announced that Tube and rail fares will surge by nearly 5% more on average next year.

Londoners set to fork out nearly 5% more for Tube fares next year as Sadiq Khan announces hike
Jude Bellingham

England and Scotland learn 2026 World Cup qualifying opponents

Francois Bayrou gesturing as he speaks

Macron names key ally Francois Bayrou as France’s new prime minister

The world's deepest and longest road tunnel is being built across Norway. £36 billion is being spent on the mega-project.

Incredible video shows plans for world’s longest, deepest undersea road tunnel

Crown of Thorns relic on a red cushion

Holy relic the Crown of Thorns to return to Notre Dame Cathedral

Armed police officers were cleared of wrongdoing by the watchdog.

Firearms officers who rammed boy, 13, playing with water gun off his bike and arrested him acted ‘reasonably’
Horror crash: A 72-year-old woman was hit and killed on Brewster Street in Bootle

Woman, 72, killed 'while carrying Christmas presents’ in horror car crash

People take cover in a Kyiv subway during the missile attacks. Inset, a Polish f-16 jet

NATO fighters scrambled as Russia launches major attack on Ukraine’s energy grid

Ian Hislop was treated for his injuries and is said to be 'okay'.

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop left with head injuries after being hit by electric bike

Fishermen pose with one of the giant catfish

Catching six Mekong giant catfish is sign of hope for species – conservationists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News