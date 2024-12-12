'Predatory' priest jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping train passenger claiming he was 'affirming' male victim

Father Daniel Doherty, 61, was spotted committing the offence by other passengers travelling on the service to Edinburgh Waverley earlier this year.
Father Daniel Doherty, 61, was spotted committing the offence by other passengers travelling on the service to Edinburgh Waverley earlier this year. Picture: Scotland Police

By Jacob Paul

A Scottish priest who sexually assaulted a sleeping man on an Edinburgh-bound train has been sentenced to 16-months in prison.

Father Daniel Doherty, 61, was spotted committing the offence by fellow passengers travelling aboard the service to Edinburgh Waverley earlier this year.

The witnesses informed police and rail staff before moving to another carriage, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

When questioned by train managers, Doherty said “we are just friends” and that he was "affirming" the victim who had passed out from excessive alcohol consumption.

They noticed that while his belt was done up, his trouser button was open and zip half way undone during the conversation. 

Officers from the British Transport Police later met Doherty and his victim off the train once it had arrived in Edinburgh.

The train was bound for Edinburgh Waverly station.
The train was bound for Edinburgh Waverly station. Picture: Getty

The victim, who was awoken several times while abused by Doherty, did not disclose what had happened to him while the priest was standing nearby. 

But two days later, the man reported the incident to the police. 

Doherty admitted three charges of sexual assault at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Procurator fiscal Helen Nisbet said: "Daniel Doherty committed these serious sexual offences while holding a position of trust within his community.

"His predatory behaviour was brought to light thanks to the courage of the victim coming forward and reporting it to the authorities."

Doherty’s name will stay on the sex offenders' register for 10 years. He left the priesthood after the allegations were made.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector William Harley said: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Doherty’s victim.“He (Doherty) will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions.

“Crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will always be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.”

