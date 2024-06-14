Met police officer fined £1,500 for grabbing mother in wrongful arrest over bus fare

14 June 2024, 14:38

Perry Lathwood has been fined £1,500.
Perry Lathwood has been fined £1,500. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A Metropolitan Police officer has been fined £1,500 for assault after manhandling and wrongly arresting a woman for bus fare evasion in front of her son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Perry Lathwood, 50, grabbed mother Jocelyn Agyemang by the arm, causing bruising injuries when she was wrongly arrested last year in Croydon, south London.

Ms Agyemang said the incident was "deeply humiliating and embarrassing”, in a victim personal statement read out at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

She said the events had a "devastating effect" on her and her young son, who have now both lost confidence in the police service.

Ms Agyemang was dropping her son off at her mother’s house before heading to an appointment in Marylebone scheduled for 12:30pm on July 21 last year.

Police officers had been helping ticket inspectors on a bus in Croydon at the time.

"She does not hand it over and she walks off," Mr Jarvis ahe had paid for her fare by a bus inspector, prosecuting Paul Jarvis told the court.

"She does not hand it over and she walks off," Mr Jarvis added.

"It is at this moment that PC Lathwood becomes involved."

Read more: ‘We will intervene’: German police warn England fans coming to the Euros don’t sing Ten German Bombers

Read more: Killer dad-of-two jailed for 13 years after beating 'bragging' serial paedophile to death

Perry Lathwood was handed the fine on Friday.
Perry Lathwood was handed the fine on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Lathwood then put a hand on her, but Ms Agyemang moved away, so he grabbed her arm and arrested her for fare evasion, Mr Javis added.

A crowd then gathered, with people filming the officer and asking why he had arrested Ms Agyemang.

Lathwood demanded she tap her Oyster card to check she had paid and handcuffed her.

Another officer then took Ms Agyemang's Oyster card to check if she had paid and she was de-arrested after the force confirmed she had paid her fare.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram sentenced the 50-year-old officer, of Normans Bay, East Sussex, saying: "On this occasion in my judgement the officer crossed the line and got it wrong.

"It was not through bad faith.

"He faced a passenger who I have previously described as difficult and challenging but in my judgment he made a momentary error of judgment as it were in the heat of the moment."

The judge added that he did not find it was "an abuse of power", but was instead a "mistake".

The court heard that Lathwood does not accept the conviction and that he will appeal against it.

On top of the fine, he was ordered to pay £200 to the victim in compensation, £650 in costs and a victim surcharge of £600.

He will have to pay the total £2,950 within 56 days.

In Lathwood's defence, the court was told "there was no harm intended (and) he was trying to do his job".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese journalist Huang Xueqin standing in front of a green wall and holding up a #MeToo sign in Singapore in 2017

Chinese journalist who promoted #MeToo jailed

Vladimir Putin

Putin pledges ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv withdraws troops and drops Nato bid

Rishi Sunak meets the Pope

Francis becomes first Pope to address G7

Adam Elias and the model of a knife used in Omar Khan murder

Junior Apprentice star's online store stops selling knives after they were used for multiple murders

Aimee Betro who has broken her silence following botched murder-for-hire court case

On the run American 'hitwoman' breaks silence following botched UK murder-for-hire assassination plot

Cabaret emerged as the most expensive musical production

West End theatre tickets surge with top seats reaching £300 for first time

Chris Rock and Conan O'Brien at the Vatican

100 comedians walk into the Vatican…

Scene outside the mortuary from above

Rising violence causes mortuary to overflow in Ecuadorian city

Mohamed Bazoum

Niger’s highest court lifts immunity of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum

Aimee Betro is accused of an attempted murder-for-hire in Birmingham

Mother of 'hit woman in hijab' issues stark warning to police as international manhunt continues

Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand

Ramaphosa set for re-election after second-biggest party pledges backing

Singapore's goalkeeper makes a save

Chinese football fans pour money into food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper

Five Scotland fans were injured after their car was involved in a head-on collision in Germany

Five Scotland fans injured in horror crash after 'forgetting Germany drives on right'

Putin has set out his demands for a ceasefire with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin promises Ukraine ceasefire on two conditions as he issues fresh warning to the West

More than a dozen employees were fired following claims about 'simulated' activity, according to reports.

‘Mouse jiggling’ employees sacked from major US bank after using tech to make it seem like they were working

Friends Matthew Steward and Cory Dove died in Turkey

Two British friends killed in quad bike horror crash in Turkey after smashing into 'hotel bus' on family holiday

Latest News

See more Latest News

You can run for president for United states but you can’t be a member of the House of Lords

Shadow Health Secretary says size of House of Lords ‘out of control’ and introducing an ‘80 year limit is the right balance’
Muslim pilgrims under umbrellas against the heat

Muslims start the Hajj against the backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

Simon Brown and William Rowe mugshot

Killer dad-of-two jailed for 13 years after beating 'bragging' serial paedophile to death

Guy Mukendi, 39, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Man who removed condom without consent during sex jailed four years in rare ‘stealthing’ conviction
England fans have been warned not to sing 'Ten German bombers' at the Euros. Picture shows fans during a game against Germany in 2021

‘We will intervene’: German police warn England fans coming to the Euros don’t sing Ten German Bombers
Rishi Sunak has said he is still fighting for every vote, despite a poll showing his party is behind Reform UK

Rishi Sunak defiant despite Reform UK overtaking Tories in poll as he insists he's 'fighting for every vote'
REM reunited

REM reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

The TikTok tearaway was handed a community order at court on Thursday.

TikTok prankster Mizzy avoids jail after stealing phone from woman and fleeing police

Sabrina Peckham was eaten by the alligator

Horrifying footage shows bloated 14ft alligator that dragged homeless mother into canal and ate her
Huge queues have appeared at Birmingham Airport again this morning

‘Will they ever get a grip?’ Huge queues at Birmingham airport again as passengers report ‘carnage at 4am’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit