Person dies in mudslide in North Yorkshire after Met Office yellow weather warning

A person has been killed in a mudslide in Carlton-in-Cleveland. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A person has died in a mudslide in North Yorkshire, police have said after a month's worth of rain fell across Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police said they were responding to the mudslide, which happened at 1.15pm in Carlton-in-Cleveland.

North Yorkshire Police asked the public to avoid the area, which has been cordoned off, while work continued.

Officers said nobody else was injured in the incident, adding they would provide updates "as soon as we can".

A spokesperson said: "We would ask the public to refrain from speculation and spreading unverified information.

"We can confirm that one person has sadly died as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time."

Read more: Nursery worker jailed for 14 years over death of baby girl strapped face down to beanbag and left for 90 minutes

Read more: Steve Wright charged with murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall 25 years ago

It is believed the incident happened on Carlton Bank.

A yellow weather warning was put in place across parts of the UK on Wednesday, including across Yorkshire, until 6am on Thursday.

"It is going to be a pretty wet picture as we go through the rest of the week for many places," Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.