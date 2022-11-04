Breaking News

Brits among 70 tourists 'captured by Peruvian indigenous group angry at oil spills' in the Amazon

The indigenous peoples have held some 70 tourists on a boat, it is claimed. Picture: RPP Noticias

By Will Taylor

British tourists are claimed to be among 70 people held by an indigenous group in the Amazon rainforest in Peru.

The Brits are said to have been held on a boat by the Cuninico community who are angry at repeated oil spills in the Cuninico River.

Waston Trujillo, the leader of the group, told local media: "[We want] to call the government's attention with this action, there are foreigners and Peruvians, there are about 70 people."

His claim has not been independently verified but a picture circulated by Peruvian broadcaster RPP Noticias showed people on a boat moored to the side of a river.

Local media in Peru say the indigenous people want to draw attention to the oil spills.

Trujillo said the "radical" act was designed to convince the Government to examine the damage after 2,500 tons of crude oil was spilled when an oil pipeline burst.

The other captives are said to include American, French, Spanish and Swiss people, and children are among them.

The indigenous peoples said they would keep the tourists held for between six and eight days until a deal is reached. They had already blocked river traffic as a protest.

LBC has contacted the Foreign Office.

