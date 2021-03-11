Pet Shop Boys feature in £5m campaign to increase smart motorway safety

11 March 2021, 07:56

By Fiona Jones

The Pet Shop Boys and singing flies are part of Highways England's £5 million campaign designed to improve safety on smart motorways.

An advert was launched urging motorists to “go left” to find a layby or verge in the event of a vehicle fault on a smart motorway.

The advert, featuring two flies on a windscreen singing an adapted version of the Pet Shop Boys’ Go West, was billed as the “biggest ever” campaign by Highways England to promote safety on motorways.

A year ago Transport Secretary Grant Shapps demanded better information for motorists as part of an 18-point action plan to improve public confidence in smart motorways, which have no permanent hard shoulder.

Separately, widow Claire Mercer's husband was tragically killed when a lorry ploughed into his stranded car on a smart motorway.

She is leading a prominent campaign against smart motorways and is calling for a Judicial Review.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers search for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of a bus that plunged into a ravine in Sumedang West Java, Indonesia

Dozens dead after bus filled with tourists plunges into Indonesia ravine
Virus Outbreak Congress

Congress approves 1.9 trillion dollar Covid relief package

Paul Rusesabagina (Muhizi Oliver/AP)

Hotel Rwanda hero was not kidnapped before he was arrested, court rules
Boris Johnson has demanded the immediate release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Boris Johnson demands immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Tanzania’s President John Magufuli holds up a ceremonial spear and shield (Khaifan Said/AP)

Opposition speculates on whereabouts of Tanzania’s Covid-denying president
Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed over the pay rise given to Dominic Cummings and that planned for NHS nurses.

Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London