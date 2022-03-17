Breaking News

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies from cancer aged 85

17 March 2022, 11:17 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 11:49

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died.
To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles has died from cancer at the age of 85.

The legendary actor was best known for playing Richard DeVere in the hit BBC sitcom, starring as the self-made businessman alongside Dame Penelope Keith.

He leaves behind his wife of over 60 years, actress Susan Bennett, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sasha.

Throughout his career, he featured in many films including 1970's Eyewitness, 1995's The Steal, 2005's Colour Me Kubrick, and 2008's The Bank Job.

Penelope Keith, Peter Bowles. The Rivals Photocall, Theatre Royal, London.
Penelope Keith, Peter Bowles. The Rivals Photocall, Theatre Royal, London. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, his agent Gavin Barker said: "The actor Peter Bowles has sadly passed away at the age of 85 from cancer.

"Starting his career at the Old Vic Theatre in 1956, he starred in 45 theatrical productions ending at the age of 81 in The Exorcist at the Phoenix Theatre.

"He worked consistently on stage and screen, becoming a household name on TV as the archetypal English gent in To The Manor Born, Only When I Laugh, The Bounder and Lytton's Diary, which he devised himself.

"He leaves his wife of over 60 years, Sue, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sasha."

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

second job

Boris quietly drops sleaze plans to limit MPs' earnings from second jobs

Saturday could become the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: Brits brace for 'hottest day of the year' over scorching weekend

Weather

Breaking
P&O ferries has suspended sailings.

P&O Ferries 'sack all staff and replace with foreign labour'

Vladimir Putin spoke in a televised address.

Putin issues chilling warning to West in bizarre rant over 'scum' traitors

James Cleverly has told LBC that Boris Johnson's comments did not hold back Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from Iran.

Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived home after her six-year ordeal in Iran

'Is that mummy?' Nazanin's tearful reunion with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis.

Gordon Brown says Scots facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts"

Govt vows to stop Russian oligarchs 'abusing' courts to silence critics with reforms

12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

'Unfair and unbearable': 12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

Russian bombs have hit a theatre where 1,200 civilians were taking shelter

Survivors 'emerging alive' after Russian bomb hits theatre used as shelter in Mariupol

Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after he accused West of trying to 'cancel' Russia

West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists haul an ice scanner on the slopes of the Mt Gran Sasso d'Italia in central Italy

Italian scientists race against time to study Europe’s southernmost glacier
Harbour cranes at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine

War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, OECD warns

The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine

‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Damaged vehicles sit among debris in Kharkiv city centre in Ukraine

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by air strike

Ukraine's president addresses members of the German parliament

Ukrainian president accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of invasion
A medical worker guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift site in Seoul, South Korea

Covid deaths hit new daily high in South Korea amid surge in Omicron cases
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail

US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

Jussie Smollett

US actor Jussie Smollett to be freed from jail pending appeal
Japan Earthquake

Two dead and 94 injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan

noosh

Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police