To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies from cancer aged 85

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles has died from cancer at the age of 85.

The legendary actor was best known for playing Richard DeVere in the hit BBC sitcom, starring as the self-made businessman alongside Dame Penelope Keith.

He leaves behind his wife of over 60 years, actress Susan Bennett, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sasha.

Throughout his career, he featured in many films including 1970's Eyewitness, 1995's The Steal, 2005's Colour Me Kubrick, and 2008's The Bank Job.

Penelope Keith, Peter Bowles. The Rivals Photocall, Theatre Royal, London. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, his agent Gavin Barker said: "The actor Peter Bowles has sadly passed away at the age of 85 from cancer.

"Starting his career at the Old Vic Theatre in 1956, he starred in 45 theatrical productions ending at the age of 81 in The Exorcist at the Phoenix Theatre.

"He worked consistently on stage and screen, becoming a household name on TV as the archetypal English gent in To The Manor Born, Only When I Laugh, The Bounder and Lytton's Diary, which he devised himself.

"He leaves his wife of over 60 years, Sue, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sasha."

RIP Peter Bowles, 85.

Wonderful actor who exuded roguish British charm. Loved him in To The Manor Born, Lytton’s Diary & The Bounder. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/VSFHQmhS7f — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2022

