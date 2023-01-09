Trigger warning slapped on ‘emotionally challenging’ Peter Pan by university in Scotland

9 January 2023, 10:05

The original Peter Pan novel by JM Barrie has been slapped with a trigger warning
The original Peter Pan novel by JM Barrie has been slapped with a trigger warning. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Scottish university has sparked criticism by putting a trigger warning on the popular children’s book Peter Pan.

Aberdeen University has put the JM Barrie book on a list of titles that may leave adults needing help or support after reading them.

Peter Pan’s adventures in Neverland were given the warning because the content can be ‘emotionally challenging’ and advises students they should seek help if they feel unable to cope with themes within the book.

It says the book contains “odd perspectives on gender, but no objectionable material”.

Other books on the university’s list are The Railway Children and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Read more: Police spend £66,000 on 'woke' rainbow LGBT merchandise

The university said: “Our guidelines on content warnings were developed in collaboration with student representatives and we have never had any complaints about them — on the contrary, students have expressed their admiration for our approach.”

Aberdeen University graduate and MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, told the The Scottish Mail on Sunday he was “baffled” by the decision.

“I re-read Peter Pan last year and it’s one of my favourite book,” he said. “So I am baffled by any decision to warn students away from its study,” he said.

“Undergraduates should be sufficiently intellectually mature to understand the tension

between innocence and experience in Peter Pan.”

A spokeswoman for the university said: “Students are informed about the content of the texts and, as critically mature adults, they are empowered to make their own decision about which text to read.

“This approach enables us to explore controversial topics that could otherwise be difficult to address in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“Our guidelines on content warnings were developed in collaboration with student representatives and we have never had any complaints about them – on the contrary students have expressed their admiration for our approach.

“ Our content warnings reflect the fact that every student is different, and do not seek to tell them what they should or should not find challenging.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks in Planalto Palace after it was stormed by supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro

Hundreds arrested after Brazil’s Congress stormed by Jair Bolsonaro supporters

Young people will not be allowed to buy cigarettes.

Labour could ban cigarettes to wipe out smoking by 2030 if they get into power

Police have spent more than £66k on pride merchandise

UK police spend £66,000 on 'woke' rainbow LGBT merchandise

Emirati and Israeli flags

United Arab Emirates says it will teach school pupils about the Holocaust

Andrej Babis

Czech ex-premier Andrej Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

Police in protective suits

German garages searched over suspected chemical attack plot

Harry and Meghan comp

'What difference would it make?': Harry suggests he and Meghan will never drop royal titles

Harry said he did not accuse his family of racism but unconscious bias

Prince Harry denies he and Meghan said royals were racist in Oprah interview

Prince Harry gave interviews ahead of the publication of his memoir 'Spare'

Harry says he was ‘not invited’ on plane to Balmoral to see the late Queen before she died

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg hailed at National Board of Review awards

Harry has criticised Camilla.

Harry brands Camilla 'the villain' as her 'need to rehabilitate her image' ended 'with bodies left in the street'

Taiwan China US

China holds large-scale military drills aimed at Taiwan

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan visit people gathered outside Windsor Castle in the wake of the Queen's death

Harry claims Meghan and Kate 'never got on' and that wife was 'stereotyped as biracial American actress'

Police clashed with protestors in capital Brasilia today

Brazil’s president Lula vows to punish 'vandals and fascists' who stormed Congress

Brazil Elections Protest

Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fragments of a military plane are seen near Kherson, Ukraine

Kyiv denies deaths after Russian military says it killed 600 soldiers in strikes

School Shooting Newport News

Teacher shot by six-year-old ‘is devoted to students’

Harry made a series of striking revelations in the interview

Harry accuses royals of 'getting into bed with the devil' and have 'shown no willingness to reconcile'
Biden Border

Biden visits US-Mexico border for first time as president

Two damaged buses are pictured after they collided on a road in Gniby, Senegal

Forty dead and dozens hurt in head-on bus smash in Senegal

Plastic forks will be banned

Plastic cutlery, plates and balloon sticks will be banned in England under new green laws

Russell Banks

Russell Banks, author of Cloudsplitter, dies at 82

Sunak refused to say whether he sees a private GP

Struggling NHS trusts urge patients to use 'quick and easy' private hospitals amid record wait times
Michelle Yeoh poses backstage with the international star award by an actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday

Top Gun, Steven Spielberg and Michelle Yeoh set to receive awards at NBRs

Workers wearing face masks walk by as travelers wait at the departure hall of the Lok Ma Chau station following the reopening of crossing border with mainland China, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

China eases Covid-19 travel restrictions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'
Caller says she doesn't support junior doctors' strike

Caller: ‘I’m supposed to trust these people with my health and they harassed me!’

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit