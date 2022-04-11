Misery at the pumps as eco-mob’s fuel stunt causes massive queues at petrol stations

11 April 2022, 12:16 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 13:40

Drivers have been struggling to fill up their tanks after climate change protests
Drivers have been struggling to fill up their tanks after climate change protests. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Drivers in parts of Britain are complaining of "massive queues" at petrol stations as they struggle to find petrol and diesel amid the latest wave of climate protests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shortage has been sparked by days of protests by Just Stop Oil campaigners who have been blocked major oil terminals across the nation.

This has added to already challenging supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Drivers took to social media to express their concerns on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Eco mob cause UK fuel shortage as one in three petrol stations in the South close

READ MORE: Drive at night to avoid bank holiday travel chaos, Easter holidaymakers warned

One person in Norfolk complained of "massive queues" at a Tesco petrol station "winding around the car park".

"As if we haven't got enough things to worry about," she said.

Another wrote on Twitter: "I am a driving instructor, prevented working during the pandemic, rising fuel costs, energy costs and now shortage of petrol. I have a mortgage to pay and am being prevented from working. Stress levels are through the roof."

A petrol station runs dry in Bristol
A petrol station runs dry in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

"Can't seem to find one petrol station that I can fuel at," one person added.

Another said: "I had to drive to see my kids with barely enough fuel. Normal station close to departure empty, normal one at destination also empty. Found solitary pump at premium price just in time."

According to Campaign for Fair Fuel as many as one in three petrol stations in southern England were forced to close yesterday as an estimated 1,200 pumps ran dry.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has urged people to continue buying fuel as normal.

A spokesperson said: “All fuel supply points are fully operational and we are working closely with industry to ensure that supplies are maintained. The public should continue to purchase fuel as normal.”

Eighty activists blocked oil terminals in Hertfordshire, Essex and Warwickshire on Sunday morning.

No fuel at an Isle of Sheppey petrol station in Kent
No fuel at an Isle of Sheppey petrol station in Kent. Picture: Alamy

Mass protests last week reportedly saw over 800 arrests across the country, including 338 in Essex, as police claim campaigners are putting "lives at risk".

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin of Essex Police said: "We cannot stand by while criminal acts are being committed, and lives are being put at risk, in the name of protest.

"We are not anti-protest. Our job is to preserve life and catch criminals, and that's what we're going to do."

The force has said that policing protests in Thurrock had cost Essex Police "in excess of £1 million".

These "protests continue to impact the people of Essex and beyond", he said.

Warwickshire Police said a further 29 arrests have been made this weekend in connection with ongoing protests at Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

Those in custody have been arrested for offences including criminal damage, conspiracy to cause criminal damage and conspiracy to commit public nuisance in what Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith described as "another busy weekend" for the force.

This takes the total number of arrests to 180 since the protests began on April 1.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Lone wolf' terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty of murdering Sir David Amess

'Fanatical terrorist' found guilty of frenzied knife murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

Travellers face petrol shortages, congestion and huge queues at airports across the country

Hours-long waits and a third of petrol stations with no fuel as UK faces more travel mayhem
Boris Johnson is said to have 'full confidence' in the Chancellor amid the fallout over his wife's tax status

PM has 'full confidence' in Sunak as Chancellor refers himself to sleaze watchdog

The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use

NHS chiefs call for return of masks and limits on indoor mixing

The UK has warned white phosphorus (left) could be used to attack besieged Mariupol

Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

People across the UK face soaring energy bills

Big Power Switch Off - what is it and when is the next one?

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

Footage has emerged of people screaming in apartments in Shanghai. The city has been under lockdown since March 28

Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

George Eustice defended Priti Patel when grilled by Nick Ferrari

Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

Macron will go head-to-head with far-right Le Pen for French presidency

Macron vows to 'block off the far-Right' in French presidential battle with Le Pen

Drivers are being told to travel at night to avoid the worst of the Bank Holiday traffic

Drive at night to avoid bank holiday travel chaos, Easter holidaymakers warned

The Queen has opened up about her experience with Covid

Queen admits feeling 'tired and exhausted' after frightening Covid battle

Rishi Sunak has written to Boris Johnson over his ministerial declarations

Sunak fights for job after referring himself to sleaze watchdog over wife's tax affairs

Emmanuel Macron will face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election

Emmanuel Macron will go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen in run-off for presidency

A killer who transitioned from male to female now wants to identify as a baby

Transgender shoelace killer now identifies as a baby and demands prison provides nappies

Brits look set to bask in the sunshine this Easter Bank Holiday with highs of 20C forecast

Easter Scorcher: UK to be hotter than Greece as Bank Holiday temperatures soar to 20C

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Fourth Palestinian killed in wave of Ramadan violence

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani parliament elects opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as PM
Virus Outbreak China

Chinese city of Guangzhou shuts schools in battle with Covid surge
Indonesia Student Protests

Indonesian students protest rumoured delay of 2024 election

South Korea Ukraine

Zelensky urges South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia

France Presidential Election

Macron and Le Pen begin duel to become French president

France Presidential Election

Macron and far-right rival Le Pen set for run-off in French election
Volodymyr Zelensky gestures while seated

Volodymyr Zelensky says next few days of war are crucial

People queuing to vote in the French elections

France goes to the polls as Macron faces strong challenge from Le Pen
Chinese Y-20 transport aircraft

Serbia takes delivery of advanced Chinese anti-aircraft missile system

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban
'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police