Petrol prices hit record of 151p per litre as cost to fill up average car soars to £83.19

28 February 2022, 13:06

Economic trouble caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine
Economic trouble caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Petrol prices hit an all-time high of 151p per litre as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to hit the cost of living.

Yesterday, research showed customers were paying 151.25p a litre when it was just 150.65 at the pumps 24 hours earlier.

This new cost means it now costs £83.91 to fill up the average 55-litre petrol tank - £16 more than a year ago.

The price of diesel also reached record levels hitting 154.69p on Saturday and 154.72 on Sunday.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist and the AA showed the huge leap on Saturday and Sunday.The pump price averaged 151.25p a litre yesterday, compared to 123.38p this time last year. They started 2022 at 145.60p and 149.06p a litre.

Luke Bosdet, the AA's fuel price spokesman, said: "Petrol at 150p a litre reaches a milestone that millions of motorists, faced with a cost of living crisis, have dreaded.

"It comes as households are getting notices of domestic energy price rises in April. To think that, less than two years ago, fuel at £1 a litre beckoned - although only a handful of forecourts went that far as most hung on to large chunks of potential savings from oil crashing below $22 a barrel.

"If there is a silver lining, the predictions of 160p or even 170p-a-litre fuel now look exaggerated as the oil price fell back after one day's surge last week."

The petrol price hikes come as the Russian rouble crashes in the wake of the West's sanctions against the Putin regime.

The value of Russia's currency was down around 30 per cent against the US dollar at one point, as the country's invasion into Ukraine continues to increase tensions across the world

It was trading at a record low of 105.27 per dollar (approx. £79) - down from about 84 per dollar (£63) late on Friday.

Russia's banks were cut off from an international transaction system as well as other financial institutions being hit.

The US, European Union and UK all agreed to block selected Russian banks from the Swift system, which moves money around thousands of banks and other financial institutions worldwide.

BP bowed to public pressure and agreed to ditch its controversial stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft.

As well as exiting its 19.75 per cent holding, BP confirmed chief executive Bernard Looney will resign from Rosneft's board with immediate effect. Former BP boss Bob Dudley will follow suit.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Khakiv has been hit with Russian shells, despite ongoing peace talks

Putin resorts to banned 'cluster bombs' to slaughter civilians in Ukraine’s second city

Breaking
Priti Patel has announced a further 100,000 Ukrainians can seek sanctuary in the UK.

UK to offer 100,000 more Ukrainians sanctuary amid Russian invasion, Home Sec says

The report warns some of the impacts of climate change are already irreversible

'Atlas of human suffering': Stark warning to humanity issued in major climate change report
Russian media sites appeared to have been hacked in a cyber attack by Anonymous.

Anonymous hacks Russian TV and news agencies to broadcast 'truth from the frontlines'

The Snake Island defenders were taken prisoner by the Russians

Snake Island heroes who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ captured

Liz Truss's comments were singled out by the Kremlin

Words of mass destruction: Truss vs Putin after Russia issues nuclear threat

Tube strikes will bring the London Underground to a halt on Tuesday and Thursday

Tube strike: Last-ditch talks ahead of Tuesday's walkout by 10,000 TfL staff

The harrowing photo highlights the child victims of the Ukraine conflict. Schoolgirl, Polina, right also died

'Show this to Putin': Horror of the child victims of the Ukraine war

Live
Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet on the border of Belarus today

Live updates: Ukraine meets for peace talks with Russia on Belarusian border

The rouble has crashed following financial sanctions from the West.

Russian rouble crashes due to sanctions as UK cracks down on oligarchs' 'dirty money'

The Defence Secretary said Brit civilian's shouldn't try to go and fight

Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

Exclusive
The Government is expected to force its MPs to vote against amendments that would crackdown on “sex-for-rent” predators

Exclusive: Government to vote against plans to make 'sex for rent' a specific offence

Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 representative in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, has joined the Ukraine army to fight Russian troops.

'Invaders will die': Former Miss Ukraine joins fight to defend her country from Russia

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin's nuclear threats were rhetoric

Putin's nuclear threat is 'rhetoric', says Defence Sec as Ukraine faces critical 24 hours

England won't play Russia in any international fixtures for the "foreseeable future", the FA has announced.

England to boycott Russia fixtures amid ongoing Ukraine invasion, FA says

Exclusive
Taras Chaban, a Ukrainian who is leaving tomorrow with a van full of humanitarian supplies to drive it across the Polish border.

'The world is behind us': Ukrainian to drive supplies across border to help his homeland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in the Gomel region, Belarus (Sergei Kholodiin/AP)

Talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates as war continues
An armoured car in Donetsk

Quiet night in Ukrainian capital as Russia orders nuclear forces on high alert
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency
A Russian Blackjack bomber (MoD/PA)

Russian nuclear forces on high alert following Vladimir Putin order
Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russian attack, UN says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP)

Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive
The US Capitol dome is seen through a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Face coverings made optional ahead of Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address
Two people embrace at an airport

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says
'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns

'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police