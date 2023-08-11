Phone thieves who set off on London 'rampage' and stabbed anyone who tried to stop them jailed for 12 years

The pair embarked on a brutal knife spree as they robbed phones
The pair embarked on a brutal knife spree as they robbed phones. Picture: City of London Police

Two men who slashed at City workers have been jailed over a "rampage" where they tried to steal as many phones as possible.

Tyrone Dean, 24, and Louis Parkinson, 26, stabbed workers in central London as they rode around on bikes wearing masks on October 6 last year.

They stopped people who intervened by lashing out with knives.

Four people were hurt, with a motorbike courier receiving a collapsed lung when he was stabbed twice in the chest, while a man and woman were stabbed in the arm.

Footage shows moment members of the public confront 'robbers' in Bishopsgate

Another man was cut in between his cheekbone and his mouth and needed dozens of stitches.

Sam Barker, prosecuting the pair at Inner London Crown Court, said their victims suffered "savage" injuries.

Footage showed them ferociously lash out as have-a-go-heroes tried to stop their spree.

Judge Benedict Kelleher, sentencing them both to 12 years in prison, said: "You acted with appalling violence. The incident caused widespread concern and national-media coverage.

"It was a truly shocking example of mindless violence and utter lawlessness."

City of London Police's Detective Constable David Holmes said: "Dean and Parkinson were on a rampage to steal as many phones as possible that morning, starting around the West End before ending up in the City of London.

"Neither hesitated to use extreme violence when challenged and are a clear risk to the public.

"The actions of the members of the public were heroic and enabled us to collect vital evidence at the scene to assist with this investigation."

Dean and Parkinson both have criminal records dating back to when they were youngsters.

