Pictured: Man who died after he fell into Thames at Chelsea Bridge following Tasering named

Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A man who died in hospital after being Tasered by police and falling into the Thames has been named as Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore.

The 41-year-old from Pimlico was challenged by officers on Chelsea Bridge before being Tasered.

Police had been called to reports a man was holding a screwdriver and shouting.

The Metropolitan Police said despite being Tasered, officers could not "safely detain him" and the man "subsequently entered the river".

Distressing video footage filmed by an onlooker shows him on the ground before entering the water over the edge of the bridge.

A witness told the Daily Mail: "There was a large man, who looked to be over 6ft tall, shouting at people in the street by the bridge.

"He was clearly in a distressed state and was brandishing something."

He was later pulled out of the water by the RNLI at Lambeth pier.

Officers searched his flat in Pimlico on Monday. He was said to have suffered from mental health problems.

Steve Noonan, director at the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: "We have spoken to the man's family to express our sincere condolences and explain our involvement. Our sympathies remain with them at this terrible time.

Warning: Distressing scenes

1/3 ⚠️ Trigger Warning : distressing content of the moment leading up to a man's death



We are saddened to learn that the Black Man repeatedly tasered by Met Police and pursued until he fell into the River Thames had died pic.twitter.com/uOhytw74L5 — Operation Withdraw Consent (@OWC2022) June 5, 2022

"Our independent investigation is under way into the police actions at the bridge and we have begun gathering and reviewing evidence."

The watchdog said: "We are investigating contact Metropolitan Police officers had with a man on Chelsea Bridge [on Saturday] prior to him entering the River Thames.

"He was subsequently rescued from the water and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The man, in his early 40s, sadly died in hospital on Saturday evening.

"We were notified by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday and sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our investigation.

"Initial information indicates that officers were responding to reports of a disturbance when they encountered the man on the bridge. During the incident Taser was deployed.

The 41-year-old died after entering the water at Chelsea Bridge. Picture: Google Maps

"Investigators have secured police body-worn video footage and initial accounts have been obtained from the officers involved. The Taser used has also been gathered and will be analysed. Investigators have overseen forensic examination of the scene."

Next of kin are being supported by specialist officers and the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards will investigate, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Rory Wilkinson of the Met's Central West BCU said on Saturday: "I understand that there are always concerns about incidents in which people come to harm having been in contact with police.

"All Met officers know that they are accountable for their actions, and a full investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened."