Pictured: Man who died after he fell into Thames at Chelsea Bridge following Tasering named

7 June 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 12:57

Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident
Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A man who died in hospital after being Tasered by police and falling into the Thames has been named as Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore.

The 41-year-old from Pimlico was challenged by officers on Chelsea Bridge before being Tasered.

Police had been called to reports a man was holding a screwdriver and shouting.

The Metropolitan Police said despite being Tasered, officers could not "safely detain him" and the man "subsequently entered the river".

Distressing video footage filmed by an onlooker shows him on the ground before entering the water over the edge of the bridge.

A witness told the Daily Mail: "There was a large man, who looked to be over 6ft tall, shouting at people in the street by the bridge.

"He was clearly in a distressed state and was brandishing something."

He was later pulled out of the water by the RNLI at Lambeth pier.

Officers searched his flat in Pimlico on Monday. He was said to have suffered from mental health problems.

Steve Noonan, director at the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: "We have spoken to the man's family to express our sincere condolences and explain our involvement. Our sympathies remain with them at this terrible time.

Warning: Distressing scenes

"Our independent investigation is under way into the police actions at the bridge and we have begun gathering and reviewing evidence."

The watchdog said: "We are investigating contact Metropolitan Police officers had with a man on Chelsea Bridge [on Saturday] prior to him entering the River Thames.

"He was subsequently rescued from the water and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The man, in his early 40s, sadly died in hospital on Saturday evening.

"We were notified by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday and sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our investigation.

"Initial information indicates that officers were responding to reports of a disturbance when they encountered the man on the bridge. During the incident Taser was deployed.

Read more: 'Screwdriver-wielding' man dies in hospital after being tasered and jumping in river

The 41-year-old died after entering the water at Chelsea Bridge
The 41-year-old died after entering the water at Chelsea Bridge. Picture: Google Maps

"Investigators have secured police body-worn video footage and initial accounts have been obtained from the officers involved. The Taser used has also been gathered and will be analysed. Investigators have overseen forensic examination of the scene."

Next of kin are being supported by specialist officers and the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards will investigate, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Rory Wilkinson of the Met's Central West BCU said on Saturday: "I understand that there are always concerns about incidents in which people come to harm having been in contact with police.

"All Met officers know that they are accountable for their actions, and a full investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Whitehall evacuated after a "suspicious package" identified in Westminster

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, his mum Brenda has revealed.

Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, mum Brenda reveals

Ignacio Echeverría, who gave his life trying to defend others during the 2017 London Bridge terror attack, is on the path to sainthood.

London Bridge skateboard hero may become saint after saving two with his board

A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester

Mum-of-one who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer

Patients with long Covid-19 are suffering due to a so-called 'postcode lottery' in care, nurses have warned.

Long Covid patients face 'postcode lottery' for treatment, nurses warn

Aiden Aslin has been threatened with the death penalty

British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned he will think twice about asking black players to take spot kicks following the racist abuse they received after the Euro 2020 final last year.

Southgate will 'think twice' before black footballers take penalties over racist abuse fears
Mr Roberts died in a base jumping accident

British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m leap

Defiant Boris orders Cabinet to put infighting behind them

Defiant Boris orders Cabinet to 'get on with the job' after confidence vote battering

Britain's aviation industry has buckled under demand for flights

Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home

Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger

Tiger King’s Doc Antle facing prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'

Prisons have been infected by a "post-Covid torpor" a watchdog has warned

'Prisoners watch TV and sleep all day': Watchdog lashes out at 'post-Covid torpor'

Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee

Johnny Depp Sighting

Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam in 2008

Trial resumes of suspects in killing of Dutch crime reporter

A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío

Spain’s Rocio pilgrimage party returns after Covid hiatus

British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, in November 2019

British journalist and Brazilian expert still missing in the Amazon
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Tiger King Star Arrest

Tiger King star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

Brazil Missing

British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon
Nigeria Church Attack

Nigerian forces hunt gunmen who killed 50 at church

Military personnel and officials stand at the BM Inland Container Depot

Container depot fire spotlights Bangladesh industrial safety

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice
Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London