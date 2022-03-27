Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested

27 March 2022, 10:55

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school
Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school. Picture: Met police

By Megan Hinton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim of the attack in Bethnal Green, east London, has been named as 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, who was from the local area.

The Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday in Stratford and remains in police custody.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday established the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries, police said.

Officers were called to Globe Road shortly after 4pm on Thursday after school staff raised the alarm when Ms Begum did not arrive to pick up her children, Scotland Yard said.

The mother was found with stab injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Read more: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 'had 10 different drugs in his system' when he died

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts are with Yasmin's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve.

"It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.

"Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met's top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area.

"We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact us. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please don't hesitate to get in touch. It could be key to this investigation."

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4738/24Mar.

Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend

Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 'had 10 different drugs in his system' when he died

A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all".

Child Q case of black schoolgirl, 15, being strip-searched 'should horrify us all'

Prince William said the future "is for the people to decide upon".

Prince William vows to 'let the people decide' future after controversial Caribbean tour

Police are appealing for witnesses following the five-car collision.

Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision

The dog attack took place in Brook Vale, Cannock.

Girl, 6, and boy, 8, hospitalised after horror dog attack in Staffordshire

Biden took aim at Putin during his speech in Poland.

Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech

Protesters marched to Trafalgar Square to show support for Ukraine

London Stands with Ukraine: Protesters show support one month on from Russian invasion

Protests are taking place at UK ports over the sacking of hundreds of seafarers

Protesters at UK ports call for P&O Ferries boss to quit after sacking 800 staff

Bus drivers are to stage a 48-hour strike next week

London bus strike to cause 48-hour travel chaos after workers reject pay offer

The Duke of Cambridge said any decision by Caribbean nations to become republics will be supported with "pride and respect"

Monarchy will 'support' any decisions by Caribbean nations to become republics

Akshata Murthy owns a stake "worth hundreds of millions" in Infosys, founded by her father, which is still operating in Moscow

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in dividends' from company still operating in Russia

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death 'could be drugs-related' police say

Russian forces have suffered heavier casualties than they expected as a result of Ukrainian resistance

Kremlin hints at retreat as Russian commander 'killed by own troops'

The incident happened on Globe Road in Bethnal Green

Murder probe launched after London mum knifed to death while children were at school

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky warns Russia is sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians

A woman evacuated from Irpin cries upon arriving on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Refuge city of Lviv rocked by explosions as Joe Biden visits neighbouring Poland
China Plane Crash

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

kidd1

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defence claim

A casualty after a Chernihiv raid

Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
Site of air strikes

Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack

Homeless camp in New York

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets
Iraqi parliamentarians

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

The US and Polish presidents

Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea missile test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police