Pictured: Royal Marine who died on beach during training exercise in Cornwall

Ethan Jones got into difficulties once he entered the water. Picture: MoD

The Royal Marine who died in a tragic training accident has been named as Ethan Jones.

Mr Jones was part of a group practising an assault from a landing craft on Tregantle beach, Cornwall.

The recruit was wearing a full kit and got into difficulties after getting into the water.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "The thoughts and sympathies of the Naval Service go out to the family and friends of Ethan Jones.

“The incident is still under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The Navy added a request of privacy for Mr Jones' family.

South Western Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident shortly after 10pm on January 21.

A spokesman said: "The caller reported to us that a person had gone underwater. We sent land, air and other specialist paramedics to attend the incident."

In a statement, the MoD said: “Composed, astute and with an unfailing sense of humour, Ethan was a popular character – an embodiment of the Corps Values of excellence, integrity, self-discipline and humility; not only a formidable soldier, but an exemplary citizen too.”

The Jones family said: “Ethan died fulfilling his dream and doing something he loved.

“Joining the Royal Marine was something Ethan had wanted to do for as long as we can remember.

“He wanted to join the best of the best and challenge himself. Ethan loved the outdoor lifestyle and was looking forward to serving as a Marine on operations around the world.

“We are very proud of all that he achieved.”