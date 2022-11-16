Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Men killed by missile attack in Poland four miles from Ukrainian border as west blames Putin for starting rocket blitz
16 November 2022, 14:15 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 14:28
The innocent men killed in a missile blast near the Ukrainian border last night have been named.
The missile blast killed two Polish farm workers Boguslaw Wos and Bogdan Ciupek at around 3.40pm on Tuesday.
It sparked major crisis talks with NATO leaders who feared it was purposely fired by Russia and that it could spiral into world War 3.
But today the Polish president said that it had appeared to be an 'unfortunate accident' not and 'intentional attack'.