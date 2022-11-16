Men killed by missile attack in Poland four miles from Ukrainian border as west blames Putin for starting rocket blitz

The victims of a missile strike in Poland yesterday. Picture: Facebook

By Fran Way

The innocent men killed in a missile blast near the Ukrainian border last night have been named.

The missile blast killed two Polish farm workers Boguslaw Wos and Bogdan Ciupek at around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

The missiles struck Poland. Picture: Social media/Alamy

It sparked major crisis talks with NATO leaders who feared it was purposely fired by Russia and that it could spiral into world War 3.

But today the Polish president said that it had appeared to be an 'unfortunate accident' not and 'intentional attack'.