Piers Morgan slates Stormzy for calling Boris Johnson 'a very bad man'
19 December 2019, 10:38
Stormzy has become embroiled in a row with Piers Morgan after telling kids at his old primary school that "Boris Johnson is a very, very bad man."
The grime artist was visiting Kensington Avenue Primary School in Thornton Heath, south London for a question and answer session organised by Vice’s music channel Noisey.
He was asked by one child why he does not like Boris Johnson.
The grime star replied that Mr Johnson a 'very, very bad man' and 'the big bad wolf'.
The GMB presenter hit out at Stormzy, on Twitter the TV presenter said: “He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this.”
Stormzy responded: “The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol.”
Morgan replied that the music star should use his power “more carefully”, saying: “Come off it Stormzy – saying stuff like that to a bunch of very young schoolkids isn’t cool, and you know it.
“You’re a hugely influential role model now to so many youngsters. Wield that power more carefully.”
Stormzy replied: “No, it isn’t cool, it’s the truth lol. Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest.
“I gave em my opinion. They’ll grow up and be able to make their own. This ain’t a shocking incident pal sorry lol.”
The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol https://t.co/OgPGWwCxY8— HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019
The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol https://t.co/OgPGWwCxY8— HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019
Stormzy responded: "The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol."
Mr Morgan replied: "Come off it… saying stuff like that to a bunch of very young schoolkids isn't cool, and you know it.
"You're a hugely influential role model now to so many youngsters, wield that power more carefully."
Stormzy hit back: "No it isn't cool, it's the truth lol.
"Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest. I gave em my opinion, they'll grow up and be able to make their own, this ain't a shocking incident pal sorry lol."
Stormzy is a vocal supporter of the Labour Party and has spoken out against the Prime Minister on multiple occasions.