Piers Morgan slates Stormzy for calling Boris Johnson 'a very bad man'

Stormzy and Piers Morgan. Picture: PA

Stormzy has become embroiled in a row with Piers Morgan after telling kids at his old primary school that "Boris Johnson is a very, very bad man."

The grime artist was visiting Kensington Avenue Primary School in Thornton Heath, south London for a question and answer session organised by Vice’s music channel Noisey.

He was asked by one child why he does not like Boris Johnson.

The grime star replied that Mr Johnson a 'very, very bad man' and 'the big bad wolf'.

The GMB presenter hit out at Stormzy, on Twitter the TV presenter said: “He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this.”

Stormzy responded: “The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol.”

Morgan replied that the music star should use his power “more carefully”, saying: “Come off it Stormzy – saying stuff like that to a bunch of very young schoolkids isn’t cool, and you know it.

“You’re a hugely influential role model now to so many youngsters. Wield that power more carefully.”

Stormzy replied: “No, it isn’t cool, it’s the truth lol. Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest.

“I gave em my opinion. They’ll grow up and be able to make their own. This ain’t a shocking incident pal sorry lol.”

The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol https://t.co/OgPGWwCxY8 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019

The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol https://t.co/OgPGWwCxY8 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019

Stormzy responded: "The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol."

Mr Morgan replied: "Come off it… saying stuff like that to a bunch of very young schoolkids isn't cool, and you know it.

"You're a hugely influential role model now to so many youngsters, wield that power more carefully."

Stormzy hit back: "No it isn't cool, it's the truth lol.

"Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest. I gave em my opinion, they'll grow up and be able to make their own, this ain't a shocking incident pal sorry lol."

Stormzy is a vocal supporter of the Labour Party and has spoken out against the Prime Minister on multiple occasions.