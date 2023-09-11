Quite the coop! Pigeons cause £15,000 worth of damage to London flat after tenants accidentally leave door open

The birds stayed in the property for four weeks. Picture: London Network for Pest Solutions

By Kieran Kelly

This is the horrific damage left by a group of pigeons who moved into an east London flat after the tenants accidentally left their patio door open.

The pigeons moved into the two-bedroom property for four weeks before the landlord realised something was wrong, leaving poop and feathers throughout the home.

The kitchen and the living room were left in the worst condition, with the toaster, kettle and floor all covered in pigeon mess.

According to the London Network for Pest Solutions, the living room was a "sight to behold" when their agents entered the property.

The kitchen was badly affected. Picture: London Network for Pest Solutions

Due to the mess, the flat was dubbed 'Roca Partida' - a famous place in Mexico known as 'bird poo island'.

The landlord estimates the damage done to the property was around £15,000.

Paul Cooper, the MD of London Network for Pest Solutions, said: "The landlord took one peek inside and called us immediately.

"The pigeons had redecorated throughout leaving the home in a complete mess.

"It took the pigeons just four weeks to wreck the place."

Pigeon poop covered the entire property. Picture: London Network for Pest Solutions

The pigeons were allowed into the property after the tenants left their patio door open, Mr Cooper said.

"Whatever the reason for the oversight, leaving that door open will cost the landlord thousands of pounds to rectify," he continued.

"The whole flat needs to be emptied, cleaned, redecorated and refurnished. This all takes time, during which the apartment isn’t generating income."