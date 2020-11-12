Pilot dies after gyrocopter crash in Scottish Highlands

The gyrocopter crashed in the Scottish Highlands. File pic. Picture: PA

A pilot has died after a gyrocopter crashed into a field in the Scottish Highlands.

Police Scotland said it was called to the scene near Avoch village on the Black Isle just before 1pm on Thursday, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the pilot and sole occupant of the gyrocopter.

Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson, local area commander, said the man's family had been informed, and that further inquiries were ongoing with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 12.55 on Thursday November 12 to an incident involving a helicopter between Inverness and Fortrose in the Highlands.

"Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene to assist emergency services partners and we remain in attendance."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: "We received a call today at 12.56pm to attend an incident near Avoch.

"We dispatched two ambulances, a manager, a community responder and the PICT (Pre-hospital Immediate Care & Trauma) team from Inverness to the scene."