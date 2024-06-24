Pirates of the Caribbean star mauled to death by shark while surfing in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Pirates of the Caribbean star Tamayo Perry has been mauled to death by a shark while surfing in Hawaii.

The 49-year-old died in an attack near Goat Island - about 32 miles north of Honolulu.

Emergency services attended Malaekahana Beach just before 1pm following reports of a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites, authorities said.

He was reportedly found by local surfers with an arm and a leg missing.

Lifeguards brought Mr Perry to shore by jet ski, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Shark warnings were put in place in the area following the incident.

Mr Perry was known for appearing in films including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush.

The actor also worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, with him starting his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, according to Shayne Enright of the Honolulu emergency services department.

Tamayo Perry. Picture: Social media

Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager said in a statement: "Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all, well-known on the North Shore, a professional surfer known worldwide around the world.

"Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.

"Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana. We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time."

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said: "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected."

He called Mr Perry's death "a tragic loss".