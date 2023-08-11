Miracle on the A40: Plane forced to make emergency landing on main road leaving drivers stunned after close call

The plane made an emergency landing on the A40 road. Picture: Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy dual carriageway in Gloucestershire after a suspected engine failure.

Drivers experienced a close call on Thursday after a light plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the A40 Golden Valley, near Cheltenham.

Emergency services quickly attended the scene after the incident at about 6pm.

Despite the busy road amid rush hour traffic, Gloucestershire Police confirmed nobody was injured during the unexpected incident.

A spokesperson for the force said at the time: "We were called shortly before 6pm today with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley.

"No-one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved.

"We remain at the scene while work takes place to reopen the road."

It is also understood those on board the aircraft safely made it off the plane.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday. Picture: Twitter

Gloucestershire Airport director, Jason Ivey, also said: "We are aware that a pilot has had to perform an emergency landing on the public highway due to a suspected engine failure.

"We are currently investigating to find out what happened and why.

"Our priority right now is to ensure everyone's well-being."

Vesper Gray Smith, 17, said he was on a bus from Gloucester to Cheltenham when the plane was forced to land.

He said: "I saw some fire engines going across a bridge near the site to go to the scene of the accident.

"There was police talking to witnesses and the pilot.

"Right as I went past the scene the road was shut off behind me.

"I didn't see the plane land, but the photos [I took] were probably taken a few minutes after it did.”

He continued: “I felt pretty surprised, as it's really not something that happens often.

"I think everyone else on the bus was quite surprised as well.

"One of the first things I thought about the incident is if everyone is alright, and luckily they were."

The road was shut for over two hours after the incident and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said an investigation has now been launched in the incident.