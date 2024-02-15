Plane passenger’s anger after fellow traveller on near empty flight sits behind him even though most seats were free

A man sat directly behind his fellow passenger on a nearly empty plane. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

A plane passenger has told of his shock after a fellow flier on a nearly-empty plane sat in the seat directly behind him.

Despite most of the other seats being empty, a man sat in the seat behind Anthony Thomas, a Washington-based chef.

Anthony took to twitter to share his displeasure - and sparked a row about flying etiquette.

He said the fellow passengers’ choice of seat sparked a backlash on social media.

He posted: “Imagine having the luxury of boarding a flight with only two passengers on it. Of all the seats on the flight, look where he decided to sit.”

Imagine having the luxury of boarding a flight with only two passengers on it. Of all the seats on the flight, look where he decided to sit. pic.twitter.com/qluJhDUHBy — Chef Anthony Thomas (@ChefAnthonyDC) February 13, 2024

People expressed their shock online. One person wrote: “I’d move to the seat right next to him lol.”

Another said: “Oh my, I would be so freaked out, I’d have to move.”

A third said: “It doesn’t matter my friend. Recline all the way back. That’s his fault.”

Recently a frequent flyer was applauded for refusing to switch seats so a woman could sit next to a window.

He shared his experience in an online thread dedicated to Delta Air Lines - adding that the disastrous incident took place eight years ago while he was on a flight from New York City to Utah.