Boris quietly drops sleaze plans to limit MPs' earnings from second jobs

17 March 2022, 11:07 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 11:08

second job
Government drops "impractical" plans to limit the earnings of MPs from second jobs. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

A cap to MPs' earnings from second jobs has been quietly scrapped by Boris Johnson over concerns it would be too "impractical" to follow through.

The proposal to limit the earnings of MPs from second jobs with either a cap on hours or pay has been dropped, according to ministers in a report to the Commons standards committee.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to address the issue of MPs holding and earning significant amounts of money from second jobs.

He said that there should be "reasonable limits" on the amount MPs can earn.

The Guardian reports that a submission to the current consultation by the Commons standards committee shows the government's decision to drop the proposal.

Read More: Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

The debate comes after a number of high-profile scandals that impacted the current Conservative party.

Owen Paterson, previously an MP for North Shropshire, was found to have used his parliamentary office for paid consultancy work with Randox Laboratories and Lynn's Country Foods, and failed to declare his interests in meetings - opening a widespread sleaze scandal in the Conservative party.

Mr Paterson resigned from the House of Commons last year after a report found that he had broken paid advocacy rules. Mr Johnson was widely criticised by some for his reaction to the scandal.

Sir Geoffrey Cox was also paid almost £6m as a lawyer since becoming an MP.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab previously said that MPs holding second jobs would be addressed with "reasonable" limits.

“You could do it in one of two ways, you could do it by the amount or you could do it by the number of hours.

"We’ve asked the committee on standards to work up the detail by January.”

Read More: 'Is that mummy?' Nazanin's tearful reunion with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

But the report, obtained by The Guardian, says the government no longer backs the plans to limit the pay or hours an MP could work in a second job.

Steve Barclay, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, and Mark Spencer, the leader of the House of Commons said in the report: "It is the government’s initial view that the imposition of fixed constraints such as time limits on the amount of time that Members can spend on outside work would be impractical.

“The imposition of time limits would not necessarily serve to address recent concerns over paid advocacy and the primary duty of MPs to serve their constituents.

"In respect of a cap on earnings from outside work to impose such a limit could serve to prohibit activities which do not bring undue influence to bear on the political system. Earnings from activities such as writing books for example, would not preclude Members from meeting their principal duty to their constituents.”

Lord Jonathan Evans, Chair of the Committee for Standards in Public Life, said: “We believe the Standards Committee and the House should set an indicative limit of hours and remuneration, with a rebuttable presumption that paid outside employment exceeding those limits would be considered unreasonable.”

Read More: P&O Ferries suspend all sailings ahead of major company announcement

This comes as MPs, including the Prime Minister, will see a pay rise of £2,200 next month. The Prime Minister also took £88,000 as an advance for a book “as yet unwritten” in 2015 with publisher Hodder & Stoughton.

The government maintains it still backs a reform to the type of work MPs can undertake as a second job.

A decision will be made once the final report is published.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died.

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies from cancer aged 85

Saturday could become the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: Brits brace for 'hottest day of the year' over scorching weekend

Weather

Breaking
P&O ferries has suspended sailings.

P&O Ferries 'sack all staff and replace with foreign labour'

Vladimir Putin spoke in a televised address.

Putin issues chilling warning to West in bizarre rant over 'scum' traitors

James Cleverly has told LBC that Boris Johnson's comments did not hold back Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from Iran.

Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived home after her six-year ordeal in Iran

'Is that mummy?' Nazanin's tearful reunion with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis.

Gordon Brown says Scots facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts"

Govt vows to stop Russian oligarchs 'abusing' courts to silence critics with reforms

12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

'Unfair and unbearable': 12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

Russian bombs have hit a theatre where 1,200 civilians were taking shelter

Survivors 'emerging alive' after Russian bomb hits theatre used as shelter in Mariupol

Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after he accused West of trying to 'cancel' Russia

West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists haul an ice scanner on the slopes of the Mt Gran Sasso d'Italia in central Italy

Italian scientists race against time to study Europe’s southernmost glacier
Harbour cranes at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine

War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, OECD warns

The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine

‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Damaged vehicles sit among debris in Kharkiv city centre in Ukraine

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by air strike

Ukraine's president addresses members of the German parliament

Ukrainian president accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of invasion
A medical worker guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift site in Seoul, South Korea

Covid deaths hit new daily high in South Korea amid surge in Omicron cases
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail

US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

Jussie Smollett

US actor Jussie Smollett to be freed from jail pending appeal
Japan Earthquake

Two dead and 94 injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan

noosh

Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police