Hunt for gang who held up off licence at gunpoint after being refused alcohol, captured in chilling video

Three of the young men accused of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a gang of armed thugs held up a shop in south-east London after being refused alcohol.

The six young men came into the post office on Plumstead High Street, SE18 at about 5.20pm on September 10.

They asked the shop assistant Anush for alcohol - but he refused because they did not have a proper ID, he said.

One of the thugs then brandished a handgun.

Anush told LBC: "It was very nerve-wracking - we never expected this to happen.

One of the suspects in the Plumstead attack. Picture: Met Police

"It did make me uncomfortable about coming into the shop again. I was so afraid."

Anush said it was the first time he had been threatened with a gun, but he had suffered other kinds of anti-social behaviour too.

The second suspect leaving the shop. Picture: Met Police

"I can’t say it’s a good area, there's always some sort of issue," he said.

The group then left the post office at 5.22 and headed toward Plumstead railway station.

The third suspect leaving the shop. Picture: Met Police

The main suspect, seen to be carrying the hand gun is described as a white male, wearing a dark grey tracksuit, a black side-bag, a black beanie and black and white trainers. He is of a slim build.

The suspects are wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and are aged around 16 to 18.Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 5398/10Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.