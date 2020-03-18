Watch LIVE: the Prime Minister's coronavirus press conference

PM's daily coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

Watch the Prime Minister's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Watch: Boris Johnson make his daily press conference on the Coronavirus outbreak. #COVID2019https://t.co/gbJle9THUy — LBC (@LBC) March 18, 2020

Boris Johnson has confirmed the government will pass legislation to protect private renters from eviction as the number of UK coronavirus cases has jumped by 676 to reach a total of 2,626.

He has also told MPs he hopes the NHS will soon be able to test 25,000 people for the virus every day after it was estimated 55,000 people have contracted the infection.

