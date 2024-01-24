PM's rebuke to Army chief who warned British conscripts may be needed for ‘citizen army’ to fight future war with Russia

24 January 2024, 16:41 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 17:24

The British military is too small, the army chief warned
The British military is too small, the army chief warned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has rebuked the head of the Army after he warned Brits may face being called up to fight in the event of a war with Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

General Sir Patrick Sanders warned the government on Wednesday of the need to "mobilise" the public if the UK goes to war.

Sir Patrick wants British men and women to be prepared to fight if Nato goes to war with Russia, who have gained the upper hand in its invasion of Ukraine, according to the Telegraph.

When asked about whether Mr Sunak could rule out conscription in future circumstances, his official spokesman insisted the service would remain voluntary moving forward.

“There is no suggestion of that," the spokesman said.

“The government has no intention to follow through with that.

"The British military has a proud tradition of being a voluntary force. There are no plans to change that."

He added that "hypothetical scenarios" being presented over future conflicts were "not helpful".

LBC Views: Gen Z will not accept conscription as the price of previous generations’ failures

Read more: 'There's a 1939 feel': Tobias Ellwood warns UK 'complacent' after army chief says Brits face being called up to fight

Members of the British Army Royal Irish Battle Group
Members of the British Army Royal Irish Battle Group. Picture: Getty

Former defence select committee chairman Tobias Ellwood previously said that the government needed to "listen and listen carefully" to Sir Patrick.

"We've been too complacent," he said. "What's coming over the horizon should shock us. It should worry us and we are not prepared."

He said that Sir Patrick was "one of the most cerebral thinkers that we've got".

Mr Ellwood added that he was concerned hostile countries like Russia could "exploit our timidity, perhaps our reluctance to really put out fires.

"So Patrick Sanders is saying prepare for what's coming over the horizon - there is a 1939 feel to the world right now," he told Sky News.

"These authoritarian states are rearming."

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace with General Sir Patrick Sanders
Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace with General Sir Patrick Sanders. Picture: Alamy

It follows a warning by a senior Nato official that the West faces all-out war with Russia within 20 years.

Admiral Rob Bauer said that although Nato and member governments are readying themselves for conflict with Vladimir Putin's regime, civilians must realise that they also have a role to play.

He told reporters last week that civilians would have to be mobilised in large numbers if war broke out, and governments would have to prepare for how to manage that process.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Sweden, who is preparing to enter the Nato alliance later this year, has also warned its citizens it could soon be fighting in all-out war.

The country's defence minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin recently told citizens: "The world is facing a security outlook with greater risks than at any time since the end of the Second World War.

"Are you a private individual? Have you considered whether you have time to join a voluntary defence organisation? If not: get moving!"

Mr Bohlin's words have sparked a rush to join volunteer organisations and are said to have increased sales of torches and battery-powered radios.

It comes after documents previously leaked from the German Ministry of Defence showing how Nato could respond to World War Three, with a step-by-step plan showing how the West would resist aggression launched by Putin.

The "Alliance Defence 2025" plans are not an early warning of how events will go - but a hypothetical scenario for decision-makers to consider.

The scenario looks at Russia mobilising 200,000 more men as its forces are bogged down in Ukraine.

Putin uses them to launch a spring offensive, winning the war in June in a nightmare scenario for Europe.

Hybrid attacks are then launched on the West, before Russia builds up forces on the border with Nato countries Poland and Lithuania.

After stirring up tensions in the Baltics, Nato deploys 300,000 soldiers east on "Day X" as they stare down Russian forces over the Suwalki gap, the region between Moscow's satellite Belarus and its Kaliningrad enclave.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club owner Joe Lewis pictured leaving Manhattan federal court

Billionaire former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, 86, pleads guilty to insider trading charges in US

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Two US-flagged cargo ships come under attack off Yemen

Asda has already axed tills at 14 of its petrol stations

Full list of Asda stores set to go cashless as manned checkouts scrapped - is your area affected?

China Fire

Dozens killed in internet cafe fire in south-eastern China

It's unclear why some Americans are so committed to ruining tea

Storm over a teacup: US embassy apologises after American professor suggests adding salt to make the perfect cup of tea

Barnaby Webber (l), his parents (r) and Valdo Calocane (inset)

'He was my hero': Brother of Nottingham attack victim says he 'wanted to set the world on fire' after learning of his fate
The boy lived alone for two years in a flat in Nersac, France

Boy, 9, lived alone for two years from the age of 7 at flat in France after his mother moved in with her boyfriend

Snow could hit the UK again soon

Exact dates snow to batter Brits again, as latest wintry blast descends on UK from Greenland after chaos of two storms

Calocane killed three in a stabbing rampage

Police admit they 'should have done more' to stop triple killer Valdo Calocane before stabbing rampage

The Pope

Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds world that war can never be justified – Pope

Landslide footage

Death toll rises following south-western China landslide

Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Plane crash

Russia claims Ukraine shot down transport plane, with 74 on board killed

Tobias Ellwood warned that the UK has become complacent

'There's a 1939 feel': Tobias Ellwood warns UK 'complacent' after army chief says Brits face being called up to fight

Jack Shepherd has been freed from jail after killing Charlotte Brown in a crash on the Thames

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd freed just five years after being jailed for killing Tinder date in Thames crash

Sir Keir Starmer said that Tories are ‘giving up’ on Rishi Sunak

'No wonder they are giving up on him': Sir Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak 'doesn’t understand Britain'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Priti Patel was accosted by the protester

Priti Patel accosted by eco-protester over government plans to boost fossil fuel drilling

Michael Owen has said he would give his son his eyes if it meant he could see again.

Michael Owen says he’d ‘give his eyes’ to son James if he could as he’s left blind from incurable condition
Czech Train Crash

Deadly collision between train and truck in Czech Republic

The arch

North Korea appears to demolish ‘reunification arch’

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Plane crash

‘All on board killed’ as Russian plane carrying Ukraine PoWs crashes

Lee Anderson has admitted he should have voted for Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan

Lee Anderson admits he should've backed Sunak over Rwanda and wants Tory job back after failed revolt
Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Los Angeles Homeless Count

Annual homelessness count begins in Los Angeles, where thousands live on streets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit