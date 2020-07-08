PMQs and Chancellor's Summer Statement: Watch live from midday

It's a big day in parliament as Prime Minister's Questions is followed by the Chancellor's Summer Statement. Watch them live right here.

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in another PMQs session on the week after England re-opened pubs and restaurants. What will the Labour leader ask this week.

Then Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils his summer statement as he looks to provide further help for businesses and homeowners struggling following the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the full session live right here - and follow it as it happens below.