PMQs and Chancellor's Summer Statement: Watch live from midday

8 July 2020, 10:09

It's a big day in parliament as Prime Minister's Questions is followed by the Chancellor's Summer Statement. Watch them live right here.

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in another PMQs session on the week after England re-opened pubs and restaurants. What will the Labour leader ask this week.

Then Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils his summer statement as he looks to provide further help for businesses and homeowners struggling following the coronavirus crisis.

Watch the full session live right here - and follow it as it happens below.

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are set to make appearances in the Commons today

Politics LIVE: Chancellor to deliver summer statement

Coronavirus: Airborne transmission of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, says WHO

Alex Pullin death: World snowboarding champion found dead in sea
Sadiq Khan was due to miss his house building target even before the coronavirus crisis

Sadiq Khan was on track to miss affordable homes target even before coronavirus crisis

Donald Trump cheated his way into university, niece claims

The News Explained

Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?

When will we be able to go to the gym or swimming again?

Why can pubs re-open but gyms and swimming pools remain closed?
A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months

Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

Boris Johnson has announced a string of new measures on coronavirus.

What are the new coronavirus lockdown rules in England? LBC explains
Why has the R-rate shot up in Germany?

Germany's R-rate increases: Why has it happened and can the UK learn from it?