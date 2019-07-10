Police Accused Of Brutality After Video Of Man's Arrest Over Parking Goes Viral

10 July 2019, 10:57

Met Police officers have been accused of brutality after video emerged of the arrest of a man who had parked on a single yellow line.

Social media users claimed that the man had refused to move his car, parked on a single yellow line, telling police that he has a blue badge, so was allowed to park there.

However, the officers disagreed and arrested him, whereby a scuffle ensued. One of the two officers involved can be heard shouting "release your arm" while the man lay on the floor.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday 9th July on Abbott Road in Tower Hamlets, resulted in the man being taken to hospital. He has since been discharged and is now in custody.

The man was arrested for refusing to move his car from a single yellow line
The man was arrested for refusing to move his car from a single yellow line. Picture: Twitter

A Met Police statement read: "The officers concerned recorded the incident themselves via their Body Worn Video cameras as is normal practice. Police in Tower Hamlets are talking to and listening to the local community.

The matter has been referred to the Central East Command professional standards unit.

"At approximately 17:30hrs on Tuesday, 9 July, officers attempted to speak with a man regarding his car which was obstructing the highway and other motorists. The man declined to move his car and refused to provide officers with his driving licence.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of the highway, assaulting police and resisting arrest. He was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution, and is now in custody at an east London police station.

"Two officers sustained minor injuries."

