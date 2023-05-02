Police arrest fake ‘Boris Johnson’ after suspected drink-drive smash in Netherlands

Police shared photos of the man's fake 'Boris Johnson' driving licence. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police found a driver’s licence that claimed its owner was Boris Johnson - after a 35-year-old man was arrested over a suspected drink-drive crash in the Netherlands.

The fake ID document was given to Dutch police who were investigating a crash in the northern city of Groningen.

The driving licence had Mr Johnson’s picture, his correct birth date, was issued in 2019 and was ‘valid’ until the end of the year 3000.

The car was abandoned where it had hit a pole close to a bridge, with the driver later found standing nearby.

Read more: 'I saw him die': Sister of father 'crushed to death' in indoor cave left 'traumatised' after seeing tragedy

Read more: Blockbuster bust-up: Hollywood writers' union sparks industry chaos with first strike in 15 years amid streaming row

The man,35, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched his car, where they found the licence.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said: “As far as I'm aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”

“Inside, police found a fake driver's licence belonging to Boris Johnson,” Mr Damstra said.

“Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery,” Groningen police added on Instagram.