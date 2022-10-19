Police arrest men on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

19 October 2022, 20:54

TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at Notting Hill Carnival.

21-year-old Takayo Nembhard, who released drill rap under the name TkorStretch, was stabbed to death on August 29.

This morning police in Bristol have arrested two men, aged 18 and 23, on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested at a house in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The attack happened at around 8pm in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway Flyover.

Paramedics tried desperately to save him at the scene but he died shortly after in hospital.

Police said 209 arrests had been made at carnival for a variety of offences. Picture: LBC
Police said 209 arrests had been made at carnival for a variety of offences.

A port-mortem on September 1 revealed his cause of death as a single stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

In a statement today, detectives vowed to ‘work around the clock’ until Takayo’s killers are behind bars.

Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, said: “Ever since the tragic murder of Takayo, my team and I have been busy behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence to bring his killers to justice, and we will continue to work around the clock until they are behind bars.

“While it is positive that we have made three arrests today, the hard work does not stop here. We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Takayo was killed at Notting Hill Carnival
Takayo was killed at Notting Hill Carnival.

“Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd of people. I am confident that there are people out there who have not yet spoken to us, for whatever reason that may be.

“If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency. Don’t do it for me, do it for Takayo’s family who are still trying to come to terms with their terrible loss.”

Information can be given to police by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer or call 101 quoting 7478/29AUG

