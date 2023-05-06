Police arrest second man after boy, 15, and girl, 11, shot in horror daytime attack

6 May 2023, 19:23

A teenage boy and girl, 11, were shot in Wolverhampton
A teenage boy and girl, 11, were shot in Wolverhampton. Picture: Google Maps/West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have arrested a second man after two children, including an 11-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said the girl and a boy aged 15 were expected to make a full recovery from their leg injuries, suffered last Monday in the Bushbury area.

The force has previously said the teenager was hit in Shelley Road and the girl was hurt at a nearby park.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday evening and is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

It comes after a 25-year-old man was arrested on May 4 in connection with the investigation but has now been released on bail.

Detectives investigating the Shelley Road shooting released an image of a car believed to have been involved
Detectives investigating the Shelley Road shooting released an image of a car believed to have been involved. Picture: West Midlands Police

In an update on Saturday, police said: "A 21-year-old man was arrested from an address in Wolverhampton yesterday evening and is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

"A 25-year-old man who was arrested on May 4 in connection with the investigation has now been released on bail, with strict conditions."

The incident is not believed to be linked to the shooting of a woman, who also suffered a leg injury, in the Whitmore Reans area of the city in the early hours of April 23.

A 21-year-old, from School Green, Wolverhampton, has been charged after the woman was shot in Bitterne Drive at around 1am.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital and was treated for her injury.

Anyone with any other information can get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

