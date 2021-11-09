Man left woman with broken jaw after she refused to give him her phone number

Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man punched a woman in the face and left her with a broken jaw after she refused to give her phone number to him in central London.

Two women were assaulted near Piccadilly Circus at about 2.15am on November 1.

They were approached by a "very flirty" man who tried to get their phone numbers, police said.

The pair pretended to be girlfriends and the man allegedly made a homophobic remark before attacking one of them, who he punched to the ground and left with a broken jaw.

The 21-year-old spent several days in hospital being treated for her injuries.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to.

The suspect is described as a tall, muscular black man, who spoke with what may have been an American accent.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket with a large logo or other graphic on the back.

The second woman, also aged 21, was smacked on the bottom by a second unknown man.

Officers said this has been recorded as a sexual assault.

Enquiries continue in relation to the second suspect.

Detective Sergeant Mo Osman, of Central West CID, said: "After leaving a nightclub in the West End, the two women had been approached by a man in the street, whom they described as being 'very flirty' and trying to get their phone numbers.

"When told that the pair were girlfriends, in an attempt to dissuade him from harassing them, the man made a homophobic remark. During a subsequent altercation, the man punched one of the women in the face with sufficient force to knock her to the floor resulting in a fractured jaw.

"It is highly likely that this man will have approached other women and girls in the West End. Given the level of violence used it is vital that he is identified and traced. If you know who he is, please contact police."

Anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image, or any witnesses, are asked to call 101, ref 694/01nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.