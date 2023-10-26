Six children rushed to hospital after motorist driving BMW ‘erratically’ crashed into car during Oxford police chase

Six children were rushed to hospital after a crash in Oxford. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four children have been seriously injured and another two have sustained minor injuries after a BMW driving ‘erratically’ crashed into a car in Oxford.

The driver of the BMW crashed into a black VW Touran along The Slade in Oxford at around 11:15pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle failed to stop for police after officers spotted it driving “erratically” on the Eastern Bypass.

Five minutes later, the BMW crashed into the Touran along The Slade while trying to evade police.

Six children had to be rushed to hospital following the incident.

Four children were left with serious injuries, while two sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Touran also sustained minor injuries.

The children, whose ages have not been confirmed, remain in hospital.

Five men from Oxford have since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Three of them were also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and driving a vehicle dangerously.

One, aged 18, is in custody. While the other two, both aged 19, have been released on bail.

The crash occurred along The Slade in Headington, Oxford. Picture: Google Maps

The fourth suspect, aged 19, was also arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug over the specified limit but has been bailed.

The fifth suspect, aged 18, was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a vehicle dangerously and driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been bailed.

“We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or was in the area at the time of the collision,” Detective Inspector Justin Thomas, of the serious collision investigation unit, said.

“If anyone has any dash-cam or CCTV footage or information about this incident please get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected and specially trained officers will continue to support them throughout this investigation.”

Thames Valley Police said a mandatory referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has been made as standard procedure.

Anyone with information can contact the force online, on 101 quoting reference number 43230479163 or via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.