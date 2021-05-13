Police deployed as large protest surrounds Immigration Enforcement van in Glasgow

By Will Taylor

A large protest has broken out in Glasgow as chants were levied against Immigration Enforcement.

A man has placed himself under their van in Kenmure Street, with protesters also sitting on the road in front and police officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle.

About 200 demonstrators are at the scene, chanting "Leave our neighbours, let them go" and "Cops go home".

Police Scotland said officers were called out by UK Immigration Enforcement at about 9.55am.

"Police Scotland does not assist in the removal of asylum seekers. Officers are at the scene to police the protest and to ensure public safety," a spokesperson said.

Police are seen around the immigration enforcement van. Picture: PA

Mohammad Asif, director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, said the demonstration was rallying against what he described as the "hostile environment created by the Tories and the British state".

"The same people who run from the British and American bombs put at the back of the van right now. And they are about to be deported," he continued.

"And it's on Eid you know... the guys are not even allowed to pray. How do you do that in a democratic society? It's a sad day."

Anger has been directed at apparent enforcement action taking place on Eid, an important time of year for Muslims.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused the Home Office of creating "a dangerous and unacceptable situation".

Ms Sturgeon, who was sworn in on Thursday as MSP for Glasgow Southside, tweeted: "As constituency MSP, I am deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office, especially today in the heart of a community celebrating Eid.

"My office is making urgent enquiries and stands ready to offer any necessary assistance to those detained."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was "disgusted by the Home Office raids".

He tweeted: "It is particularly unacceptable that this is happening during a pandemic, in an area that has a spike in cases and on the day of Eid."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

