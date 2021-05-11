Police dig at cafe in search for remains of girl, 15, feared to be Fred West victim

Police have begun searching for a possible further victim of Fred West. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have begun digging under a Gloucester cafe in a search for the remains of a missing 15-year-old girl who is feared to be a victim of serial killer Fred West.

Schoolgirl Mary Bastholm was last seen on 6 January 1968 waiting for a bus to go and see her boyfriend. Her body was never found, with her parents passing away before discovering what happened to her.

It emerged today that police have begun work excavating the basement of the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester where Mary worked as a waitress.

Police said they were called to the cafe on May 7 by a production company filming a documentary. They reported how they had found possible evidence to suggest a body could be buried within the property.

Gloucestershire police said in a statement: "Police activity will be taking place at a location in Gloucester for a number of weeks following a recent discovery. On Friday 7 May officers were called to a café in Southgate Street by a production company filming a documentary."

"They reported how they had found possible evidence to suggest a body could be buried within the property. Detectives attended and the Major Crime Investigation Team has deemed that further assessments are required in order to determine whether an excavation is necessary."

"Family Liaison Officers have now been put in place to provide support and updates to Mary’s family as enquiries continue. Investigating officers expect to be at the location, which is at The Clean Plate café, for a number of weeks."

Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden said: “This could be a significant development on a case which has gained a lot of public interest over the years. On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence."

Fred West died in prison in 1995. Rose West is currently serving a life sentence and will die in prison.

"On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence in the case of Mary Bastholm, however further detailed assessments will take place over the following few days to determine the extent of excavation needed.

"First and foremost our thoughts are with Mary’s family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"This news may understandably alarm those who work near to the premises, as well as those in the wider Gloucester community and beyond.

"The Constabulary has always said any fresh evidence would be reviewed. This has happened and a focussed and proportionate investigation will now take place."

