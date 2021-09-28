Police face criticism for killing rare white stag roaming streets of Merseyside

28 September 2021, 12:50

The stag was seen running through the streets.
The stag was seen running through the streets. Picture: Gareth Sullivan

By Emma Soteriou

Police have been criticised by locals for killing a rare white stag after it was found running the streets of Merseyside.

It was shot dead on Sunday evening after hours of making its way around Bootle, much to locals' delight.

Footage shared across social media showed the animal keeping to itself as it went through the streets.

However, police said they had no choice but to euthanise it as "it could be a danger to motorists and the public in the area". They also argued that they could not find a suitable organisation to help recover the deer.

"As a result, the decision was made early in the evening to euthanise the deer," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

It came despite warnings from the RSPCA that the stag should be left alone to find its way back home.

The decision saw an uproar from locals online.

One person said: "I'm angry with Merseyside police. Killed the stag in Bootle. No need."

Meanwhile, another, Isabella Fenn, said the decision to put the stag down was "irresponsible, callous and inhumane".

Others accused the force of taking the easy option instead of waiting for assistance from a vet or using a tranquilliser.

Sue tweeted: "Just typical! If a wild animal happens to be a ‘nuisance’ or ‘inconvenience’ then let’s take the easy option and end its life! Not sure why the RSPCA couldn’t of done more?

"Maybe Merseyside Police should start dealing with illegal hare coursing!"

Latest News

See more Latest News

AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to deliver its drinks including Irn Bru

Irn Bru delivery alert as maker warns of haulage struggles

Roger Hunt played for Liverpool.

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

The Greek and French leaders

France to provide Greece with three warships under defence deal
Aerobatics team in flight

China to unveil military drones and moon rocket at air show

Olaf Scholz

German legislators hold first meeting following election

A volcano erupts

Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace towards sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel crisis

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel crisis
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation
James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London