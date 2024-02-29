Police forces to overhaul how they deal with officers caught flashing after damning Wayne Couzens report

29 February 2024, 08:23

Wayne Couzens who raped and murdered Sarah Everard
Wayne Couzens who raped and murdered Sarah Everard. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Police forces are to dramatically change the way they deal with reports of indecent exposure in the wake of the damning inquiry into Wayne Couzens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Scotland Yard officer was reported to police several times for flashing but no action was ever taken and he went on to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Today, the long-awaited review by Dame Elish Angiolini will be published. It is expected to be highly critical of both Kent Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police for missing numerous opportunities to catch Couzens for indecent exposure.‌

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by Wayne Couzens
Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by Wayne Couzens. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Read More: Met Commissioner calls for indecent exposure offence overhaul after Couzens victim criticises force's response

The Telegraph reports that police chiefs will vow to pursue all reasonable lines of inquiry when allegations of indecent exposure are reported.‌

Chiefs will say this is not only the right thing to do for the victim, but will also help prevent flashing offences escalating into serious sexual violence.

O‌fficial figures suggest fewer than six per cent of the annual 10,000 offences of indecent exposure result in a charge or summons.‌

Dame Elish Angiolini
Dame Elish Angiolini. Picture: Alamy

The Angiolini Inquiry report is also expected to highlight glaring problems in the police vetting system, which allowed Couzens to transfer from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) into the Met, despite his name being linked to a sexual offence in 2015.‌

Couzens was working for Scotland Yard’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, but was off duty, when he used his police warrant card to abduct Ms Everard as she walked through Clapham, South London. He was off-duty at the time.

Before joining the Met, in June 2015 Kent Police investigated Couzens for flashing after a couple came forward after seeing a man exposing himself while driving through Dover.‌

Despite providing police with a description and a car registration number that was tracked to Couzens the case was closed after the witnesses declined to support the investigation.‌

In November 2020, Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist in an isolated part of rural Kent, but again police failed to investigate the matter properly.‌

The victim reported the incident to Kent Police, providing a description of Couzens and a partial car registration, but the force said it was unable to progress the investigation without the full number plate.‌ The victim was subsequently diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

‌Just weeks before Couzens abducted and murdered Ms Everard he exposed on two separate occasions at a branch of McDonald's drive thru in Swanley, Kent.‌

The incidents were reported to Scotland Yard and officers were provided with details of Couzens’ car registration and bank details.‌

But the investigation was not treated as a priority and had not been properly progressed by March 3 2021, when he attacked and murdered Ms Everard.

It is understood Dame Elish’s report is also expected to demand an overhaul of the vetting system with previous reports warning that pimps, gangsters and predatory sex offenders had managed to slip through the net and join the police.‌

In 2022 a report by Dame Louise Casey warned that an “anything goes” culture had been allowed to develop in the Met with racists, misogynists and criminals allowed to stay in the force.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians Cease fire Deal Explainer

Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen above 30,000, says health ministry

Breaking
Breaking News

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66

Breaking
Vladimir Putin delivers his state-of-the-nation address in Moscow

Vladimir Putin warns the West: 'We have weapons that can hit your territory'

Dame Esther said she was "disappointed" at no clear call for a vote on assisted dying

Health Committee chairman hits back at 'disappointed' Dame Esther Rantzen over assisted dying report

Russia Putin

Putin claims Russia is united during state-of-the-nation address

Russia Iran Satellite

Russian rocket puts Iranian satellite into orbit

Bradley Cooper reveals 8-month struggle to form connection with daughter Lea: 'I didn’t even know if I really love the kid'

Bradley Cooper reveals eight month struggle to form connection with daughter Lea: 'I don’t even know if I really love the kid'
Nicaragua Crackdown Scouts

Nicaragua crackdown ‘tantamount to crimes against humanity’ – UN

Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for downgrading his security.

Prince Harry demanded name of person responsible for downgrading his security, court documents reveal

The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too

'We must take action now': The current discussions on MP safety need to be expanded to candidates too

Pakistan Politics

Khan supporters protest as lawmakers take oath in Pakistan parliament

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to a wide range of negative health outcomes including early death

Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different health problems including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and early death

Rust incident

Production manager testifies about Alec Baldwin shooting in 2021 Rust rehearsal

Playwright Jeremy O’Harris has defended the 'black only' nights

‘Black people have been told they don’t belong at the theatre’: Playwright defends ‘black-only’ nights at West End show

Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour

Geri Halliwell 'relieved and elated' after F1 boss husband Christian Horner is cleared after Red Bull investigation

Dame Esther said she was "disappointed" at no clear call for a vote on assisted dying

‘The law is a mess’: Dame Esther Rantzen issues fresh call for free vote on assisted dying

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Gaza Strip Aid

Canada says it is working to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

Mark Feehily announced he's temporarily stepping away from the band amid health struggles.

Westlife star Mark Feehily reveals he’s standing down from the band just days before US tour leaving fans devastated
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection
Rishi Sunak has warned 'mob rule' is threatening to 'replace democratic rule'.

End descent into ‘mob rule’ and shut down intimidating protests, Rishi Sunak tells police amid threats to MPs
Biden

President Joe Biden declared ‘fit for duty’ after annual medical test

Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'
Capitol

Supreme Court to rule if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case

Richard Lewis has died aged 76.

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis dies aged 76 after suffering heart attack

Obit Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis, humorously morose star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, dies aged 76

Robert Brown's lost his bid for parole.

BA pilot Robert Brown who bludgeoned wife to death with claw hammer loses bid for early prison release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Al Qaeda 'called for Prince Harry to be killed,' court filing says, as he loses challenge for taxpayer funded protection
Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit