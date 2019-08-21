Police Force Man To Clean Up His Graffiti Vandalism

Graffiti vandal spends afternoon removing his tags. Picture: Kent Police

A man who admitted vandalising a Canterbury supermarket has spent the afternoon removing graffiti tags from the building he targeted.

On 9 March 2019, the 24-year-old was photographed causing the damage by a witness who passed the image on to police.

The suspect was identified following a media appeal.

He was arrested on 11 April 2019 in the Canterbury area and when interviewed he made a full admission of causing the damage to the supermarket.

On Sunday he spent the afternoon cleaning graffiti from the building in Ten Perch Road, Wincheap. He has also received a conditional caution for the offence.

PC Alastair Nelson from Kent Police said: "Graffiti is a crime, it is costly to remove and is not victimless. It can have a significant effect on those who are targeted and we always encourage people to report to police when their property has been targeted so we can investigate.



"We are committed to working with the council and other members of the Community Safety Partnership to tackle graffiti and all forms of anti-social behaviour in Canterbury.



"I would urge people to be vigilant, report offences and call us on 999 if they see a crime in progress."