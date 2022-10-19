Two men charged after Just Stop Oil protest shut Dartford crossing

The Just Stop Oil protesters are coming down from the bridge. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Twitter

By Fran Way

Essex Police have charged Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance after a Just Stop Oil protest that closed the Dartford Crossing for two days.

Morgan Trowland, 39, of Drummond Way, Islington and Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance, the force said.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: "Our priorities have always been to keep people safe and work with our partners to keep Essex moving.

"We have done this consistently during incidents of disruption across the county this year and again this week.

"As we have consistently said, we are not anti-protest but we must take action when we believe laws have been broken and the safety of the public is put at risk."