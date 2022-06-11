Police hunt fleeing sex criminal jailed for raping defenceless grandmother in her own home

11 June 2022, 07:43 | Updated: 11 June 2022, 07:46

Michaels breached the terms of his licence
Michaels breached the terms of his licence. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting an escaped prisoner who was jailed for raping a pensioner.

Lee Michaels, also known as Lee Beazley, was released on licence in June last year after serving part of his sentence.

But the 36-year-old is wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

Michaels raped a 65-year-old grandmother at her home in Middlesbrough while armed with a knife in 2005.

Along with David Humphrey, an accomplice, Michaels carried out his depraved attack while high on drugs.

The two, who were 19 at the time, had bound and gagged the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The attack shocked Teesside.

Read more: Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Michaels admitted two counts of rape while Humphrey admitted three.

Michaels is about five feet nine inches tall and of slim build, speaks with a North East accent and has "Lee" tattooed on his right arm, with a bulldog tattooed on his back.

He is not thought to be of any fixed address but has links to the WF1 area of Wakefield.

He may be sleeping rough in a black Ford Fiesta with a 12 plate.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are continuing to locate Michaels and anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website."

At the time of the convictions, Detective Sergeant Simon Hurwood, who lead the investigation, said: "This shocked and sickened me. It was appalling.

"It was the most disturbing case I have had to deal with.

"It was a sickening and vicious assault on a defenceless lady in her own home.

"I remember a 65-year-old lady at midnight being wheeled past me black and blue in a wheelchair after being seriously assaulted. It was just horrendous."

He added: "She suffered traumatic injuries which will scar her for life."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Ukraine aims to free captured Brits sentenced to death in swap deal

Prince Charles is believed to have criticised the plan

Prince Charles 'slams Rwanda migrant plan' as High Court rules first flight can go ahead

Strong winds and heavy rain are on the way

Gale force winds and heavy showers set to pummel UK as tropical Storm Alex remnants arrive

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

'This is pretty serious': Justin Bieber reveals face paralysis in shock video to fans

Ade Ajayi, 30, died scaling Mount Snowdon in Wales

Tributes pour in for NHS nurse with 'heart of gold' who died climbing Mount Snowdon

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid to block the Government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda

Rwanda flight to remove asylum seekers from UK can go ahead, High Court rules

The US has lifted Covid travel testing restrictions

US drops Covid testing requirement for tourists ahead of summer

Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Shocking moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase

'Shocking' moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase as gang jailed

Steph Meech has been a paramedic for 20 years but has recently opened up about the abuse she has received

Trans paramedic spat at and asked 'what are you?' by patients who refuse her help

CCTV footage shows a dog lunging at people just days before it killed 10-year-old Jack Lis

CCTV shows XL Bully dog lunging at pedestrians days before it killed boy, 10

Expert Tom Spector has said delaying eating breakfast until 11am could help you shed some pounds.

Eating breakfast after 11am could be key to weight loss, expert claims

First court hearing following the 2016 Croydon tram crash

Croydon tram crash: Tfl and tram operators admit failings over fatal crash

Jonno Waters, brother of Sir Mark Rylance, died in a cycling crash

Brother of actor Mark Rylance killed in horror crash while cycling in US

Police have warned the public not to approach the suspect

Boy, 14, stabbed to death and mother seriously injured in 'domestic attack' in Manchester

A cannon found with the wreck of the HMS Gloucester

Divers discover wreck of royal warship HMS Gloucester but keep it secret for 15 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maryland shooting scene

Maryland shooting suspect charged with murdering colleagues

Jeanine Anez behind bars

Ex-Bolivian interim president jailed over assumption of office
Police navigate the Itaquai River during the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Police investigating Briton’s Amazon disappearance analysing human matter
Gun control rally prepared

Thousands expected at rallies across US to demand gun control
Ukrainian soldier

Civilians flee fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine

Muslims shout slogans against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India’s governing Hindu nationalist party as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest outside a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Anger erupts in Bangladesh and India over comments about Islam
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on migration at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

Biden: Zelensky did not want to hear US information on Russia invasion plans
Brazil Amazon

Family of suspect in Briton’s Amazon disappearance say he is innocent
Capitol Riot Investigation The Targets

Capitol riots hearing told Trump ‘refused to go despite being informed he lost’
Biden Air Force One

Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One over cost and delay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's powerful words on US mass shootings after Uvalde horror

David Lammy's powerful report about US mass shootings on The Agenda
James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue
Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye
'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot
Andrew Marr labelled Boris "Mr Chirpy"

Andrew Marr: 'If speeches could move wind turbines we'd be leaders in green energy'
'He won get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'deranged' critics on The Agenda

'He won, get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'almost deranged' critics on The Agenda
Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader

Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader
'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC
The EU has ruled that all smartphones and other small electrical devices must have USB-C chargers

'UK not copying EU on USB-C chargers is just the latest way Brexit will screw consumers'
'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London