Police hunt fleeing sex criminal jailed for raping defenceless grandmother in her own home

Michaels breached the terms of his licence. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting an escaped prisoner who was jailed for raping a pensioner.

Lee Michaels, also known as Lee Beazley, was released on licence in June last year after serving part of his sentence.

But the 36-year-old is wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

Michaels raped a 65-year-old grandmother at her home in Middlesbrough while armed with a knife in 2005.

Along with David Humphrey, an accomplice, Michaels carried out his depraved attack while high on drugs.

The two, who were 19 at the time, had bound and gagged the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The attack shocked Teesside.

Michaels admitted two counts of rape while Humphrey admitted three.

Michaels is about five feet nine inches tall and of slim build, speaks with a North East accent and has "Lee" tattooed on his right arm, with a bulldog tattooed on his back.

He is not thought to be of any fixed address but has links to the WF1 area of Wakefield.

He may be sleeping rough in a black Ford Fiesta with a 12 plate.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are continuing to locate Michaels and anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website."

At the time of the convictions, Detective Sergeant Simon Hurwood, who lead the investigation, said: "This shocked and sickened me. It was appalling.

"It was the most disturbing case I have had to deal with.

"It was a sickening and vicious assault on a defenceless lady in her own home.

"I remember a 65-year-old lady at midnight being wheeled past me black and blue in a wheelchair after being seriously assaulted. It was just horrendous."

He added: "She suffered traumatic injuries which will scar her for life."