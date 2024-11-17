Police hunt 'hooded' male suspect who raped and physically assaulted a woman visiting a cemetery in Kent

A woman has been raped while visiting a cemetery in Kent, according to Kent Police. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Kent Police have issued an appeal for more information as they hunt the 'hooded' suspect who sexually attacked a woman visiting a grave.

The woman was visiting a cemetery in Church Street, Edenbridge, when she was "physically and sexually assaulted" by an "unknown male."

In a statement on the Kent Police website, the force state that the attack happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday 9 November 2024.

The incident was reported to Kent Police on Tuesday 12 November.

Kent Police add: "The suspect was described as quite tall and of slim build. He was wearing a coat which may have had a fur hood."

A woman has been raped while visiting a graveyard in Kent. Picture: Google Street View

"Officers are continuing to pursue several enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including forensic analysis at the scene, checks for CCTV opportunities and extensive house-to-house enquiries.

"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to come forward.

"Motorists with dashcam who may have been near the area, as well as businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also asked to check for any important footage."

The public have been asked to come forward with any information by contacting Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 46/192603/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.